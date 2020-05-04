In recent days the Vermont Health Department has updated their town by town map to reveal where COVID-19 cases have been identified, even in the Northeast Kingdom towns.
According to the weekly update released on May 1, the cases in the Northeast Kingdom are located mostly in clusters with the Caledonia County cases identified in St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Waterford and Kirby. There are also cases in Hardwick and Craftsbury. In Orleans County cases are in Newport City, Newport Town, Derby, Irasburg and Lowell. The Essex County cases were in Canaan.
The weekly town-by-town report showed no town in the Northeast Kingdom had more than 5 cases.
With Monday’s report, the NEK total case count was now up to 25, with 14 in Caledonia County, 9 in Orleans County and 2 in Essex County.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital reported that they have administered 596 tests thus far, with 13 positive results.
North County Hospital in Newport City reported on Friday that as of that point NCH had conducted 345 tests with only 5 positive results.
No deaths have been reported in the Northeast Kingdom to date.
New North County Cases
In New Hampshire new cases appeared in the last few days in the North Country with the total cases in Littleton increasing to 5, reports the New Hampshire Health Department. Lisbon has also appeared among the list of towns reporting at least one positive case.
The local Grafton County towns reporting cases now include Littleton with 5 and Bethlehem, Franconia, Lisbon and Haverhill reporting between 1 and 4. There are still only 2 identified cases in Coos County, with one each in the towns of Whitefield and Randolph.
No deaths have been reported in Coos County, while one death was reported in Grafton County (town unidentified) on May 1.
