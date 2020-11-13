As with the statewide number, COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the Northeast Kingdom the latter half of the week.

Following record-setting Monday when 14 cases were added in the region, with 5 in Caledonia, 5 in Orleans, and 4 in Essex County (which was revised up from 3 by the Health Department midweek), the region has added another 13 cases total between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

