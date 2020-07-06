Vermont health officials announced only two new coronavirus cases statewide on Monday with one case in Essex County, the first case in the rural region in nearly six weeks.
The Essex County case, the first reported in the county since May 22, comes on the heels of two additional cases reported in Caledonia County in recent days, with the first reported on Thursday and another on Sunday.
All told there are now 39 cases in the Northeast Kingdom, with 21 in Caledonia County, 14 in Orleans County and 4 in Essex County.
In Monday’s announcement, the Vermont Health Department stated, “The beginning of July has seen record numbers of COVID-19 cases in parts of the United States. While our efforts have been critical to slowing the virus’ spread, the national trend shows that our progress can be fragile.”
Vermonters were reminded of the four principal precautions everyone is encouraged to take: wear a face mask, keep 6 feet apart from others, wash hands frequently and stay home if you are sick.
There have now been 1,251 COVID-19 cases in Vermont. One patient is presently hospitalized with under 23 hospitalized people being investigated for the coronavirus.
In New Hampshire there were 21 new cases reported on Monday with 2 coming in the North Country. NH health officials reported 2 new cases in Coos County, bringing the county’s total case count since March to 9 and current count of active cases to 4. At least one of the cases was found in Berlin, which joins Pittsburg and Randolph as the only towns with identified cases (Coos County with fewer than 100 residents would not be identified as having a positive case for privacy concerns).
NH health officials said six of the state’s 21 total new cases have no identified risk factors and community-based transmission continues to occur in the state. The other 15 cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled or are associated with an outbreak setting.
NH is reporting 25 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.