The next Northeast Kingdom Chamber Legislative Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 will include detailed reports on bills affecting the Northeast Kingdom. The event will be at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St., St. Johnsbury.

Some of the issues expected to be addressed are the state budget, carbon tax, health care, tourism funding, permitting issues, labor and economic development issues, education funding, taxes and fiscal policies. Longtime community leader Gretchen Hammer serves as moderator for the forums.

