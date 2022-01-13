ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its first legislative update of the year, by Zoom, on Monday, Jan. 31, from 8-9 a.m. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports, and concludes with a question-and-answer period.
Expected issues to be discussed include COVID-19 and its impact, health care, labor and economic development issues, taxes and fiscal policies. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-host of the online meeting, along with NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
McCann noted that the format of the gatherings will remain the same, despite the online component of the forum, including the question-and-answer period.
“In the past, we have made it very clear to our guests that they are encouraged to ask questions of the legislators, but they will not be allowed to grandstand on issues or be disrespectful to the legislators. It was not tolerated at our previous sessions and will not be on these online forums either,” said McCann. “We understand these are troubling and challenging times, but we request civility from participants.”
To receive a link to the online forum, as it is long and requires guidance, the chamber requests those interested in attending to contact the chamber at director@nekchamber.com. An online link, with directions, has been posted and pinned on the chamber’s Facebook page, Northeast Kingdom Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
