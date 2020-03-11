NEK Chamber Legislative Breakfast To Feature Reports On Legislative Bills

In this file photo from January 27, 2020, Kirby resident Steve Baker asks questions related to firearms legislation and winter road maintenance during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber Legislative Breakfast. The chamber will feature the next breakfast on March 30. One the goals of the breakfasts, the chamber noted, is to provide ample time for community members to question the local legislators. (File Photo by Dana Gray)

With the Legislature hitting mid-session, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber Legislative Breakfast for March will include more detailed reports on bills affecting the Northeast Kingdom. This month’s session will be held Monday, March 30, at 8 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St., St. Johnsbury.

Some of the issues expected to be addressed are the state budget, carbon tax, health care, tourism funding, permitting issues, labor and economic development issues, education funding, taxes and fiscal policies. Longtime community leader Gretchen Hammer serves as moderator for the forums.

