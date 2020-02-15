NEK Chamber Marketing Push Seeks To Draw Canadian Visitors

Vehicles line up to enter the U.S. Port of Entry on Interstate 91 in Derby Line. (File Photo by Robin Smith)

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber is planning strong and aggressive marketing into Canada in 2020.

On the docket is a presence at seven historically well-attended tourism shows being held in Montreal, Quebec; Ottawa, Toronto and Thorold, Ontario; and placement at Canadian Auto Association offices throughout Canada.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments