NEK Chamber Resumes Legislative Sessions Following Extended Pandemic Pause

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce restarted its monthly legislative gatherings on Monday after a near two-year pandemic pause.
It’s not yet back to normal, though. COVID persists, which means crowds are discouraged, barring a return to the traditional legislative breakfast events at the St. Johnsbury House. Monday’s event was via online video conference.
“We can’t really call them a breakfast now we have to call them a forum,” said Darcie McCann, chamber director, during her greeting to those who logged into the virtual event.
Pre-pandemic breakfast gatherings featured many Kingdom legislators seated before a room full of community members consuming breakfast fare while discussing the legislative issues germane to that particular legislative session.
McCann said that despite the inability to return to the normal breakfast connection the chamber decided to establish the online meeting to open up a communication channel between legislators and the community.
“Just because we can’t meet in person doesn’t mean there isn’t a need for such forums,” she said in an email.
She said the opportunity for Kingdom residents to connect with their legislators is especially important when there is so much money through federal aid that will be allocated in the state.
“We are living in an unprecedented time, when the governor and legislature are looking at a $400 million surplus due to pandemic assistance,” she said in an email. “Deciding what to do with these funds is something the residents of the Northeast Kingdom and the state need to weigh in on, voicing their priorities on these appropriations going forward.”
The influx of money and what to do with it was a topic mentioned by multiple lawmakers who spoke during the online forum.
Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the state is in a good position to address long-term needs, but spending decisions must be wisely made to avoid creating a long-term funding need that will extend after the federal money is spent.
“We are getting requests from everywhere imaginable for funding and we have to be careful that we are not overspending our base,” she said. “We can’t commit to ongoing expenditures that would exceed our base to support them.”
Rep. Marty Feltus, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, said some of the bigger projects that should benefit from the federal funding are economic development initiatives, water and wastewater improvements, broadband expansion, increased housing and climate initiatives.
Serving on the House Ways and Means, Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury, said the strength of revenue has the state in a position to provide tax cuts. He said there’s about $140 million that could be available in cuts and legislators will be deciding who should get the cuts and how much they should get at the expense of future state revenue.
In addition to Beck, Feltus and Kitchel, local legislators taking part in the forum were Sen. Joe Benning and representatives Scott Campbell, Marty Feltus, Katherine Sims, Vicki Strong and Terri Williams. Each spoke about topics considered in their various committees.
Rep. Williams, of Granby, a member of the House Education Committee, fought back tears as she spoke about the toll the pandemic is taking on students.
“Our children are resilient but they are paying a big price,” she said. “I encourage all to keep positive attitudes and understanding hearts and helping hands for the sake of our children.”
Sen. Benning explained why he won’t be supporting a bill currently before the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is a member, that would end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. Qualified immunity is a doctrine that helps protect officers from being sued for actions that occur while in the line of duty.
He said now is not the time for such a law because of the current negativity toward law enforcement in parts of the country.
“I just do not like the optics or where we are right now and my inclination is to vote no on this bill,” he said. “I don’t believe that we are in a position right now with all of the things that are going on around us to try to something of that magnitude at this point in time.”
Rep. Sims spoke of efforts to advance changes that will benefit the forest economy.
Rep. Strong said the region needs to get behind an effort to build a facility where people experiencing mental health issues can go for in-patient support. She said the current piecemeal support structure of temporarily putting people in medical hospitals because there’s nowhere else available is an inadequate approach.
Future legislative forums through the NEK Chamber will be Feb. 28, March 28, April 25 and May 23. Serving as co-host, retired NVRH vice president Laural Ruggles said the hope is the pandemic will have subsided enough by March to return to an in-person event.
McCann thanked everyone on the video conference for helping to re-initiate the chamber’s legislative event. She recalled her former colleague in the chamber, Jenn Garand, who was the “heart and soul” of the chamber. Garand, who died in November 2020, worked alongside McCann to present the legislative breakfasts.
“I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to get some of these normal events that we’re doing getting back to normal in some semblance,” McCann said.
