The year’s first Northeast Kingdom Chamber Legislative Breakfast is Monday, Jan. 27, at 8 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. in St. Johnsbury.
These monthly programs provide area business people and residents an overview of the session and legislative issues affecting the region. The Northeast Kingdom Chamber organizes the monthly forums and provides a brief legislative report each month. Following legislator updates, there is time allotted at the end of each breakfast for questions from the public. Gretchen Hammer will continue to serve as the legislative breakfast moderator.
