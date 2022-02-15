NEK Chamber’s Legislative Update To Be Held Feb. 28

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year, by Zoom, on Monday, Feb. 28, from 8-9 a.m. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues, and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Expected issues to be discussed include COVID-19 and its impact, health care, labor and economic development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, not to mention issues that arise during the session. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-host of the online meeting along with NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
“The chamber will continue to hold these updates online until the COVID numbers go down appreciably,” said McCann. “This format allows constituents to receive updates from legislators until we believe it is safe to meet in person again.”
McCann noted that the format of the gatherings will remain the same, despite the online component of the forum, including the question-and-answer period.
“The January forum went extremely well and we will continue that format for the foreseeable future,” she said, noting questions from constituents will be taken in the comment section of Zoom. To receive a link to the online forum, the chamber suggests checking out the chamber’s Facebook page. People may also contact the chamber at director@nekchamber.com to get the link.
The forums are held the last Monday of each month from January to May, from 8-9 a.m. Upcoming dates include March 28, April 25 and May 23.
