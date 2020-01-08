The Northeast Kingdom Chamber is seeking questions for local legislators ahead of the first in a series of legislative breakfast meetings.

The chamber, which organizes the legislative breakfast series for Caledonia and southern Essex counties, would like to hear from the public on the legislative issues that will affect our region the most in the months ahead. The chamber will take these concerns and relay them to legislators at the first breakfast of the session on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. in St. Johnsbury.

