In this file photo from January 2019, Rep. Patrick Seymour, R-Caledonia 4, meets with Susan Cherry, director of the St. Johnsbury Community Justice Center, following a Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast. Seymour, of Sutton, is a member of the House Judiciary committee. The new session's breakfast series begins soon. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In this file photo from January 2019, Rep. Kitty Toll, D-Caledonia-Washington, answers a question during the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast. Toll, of Danville, is chair of the Vermont House Appropriations Committee. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In this March 2018 file photo, St. Johnsbury Police Chief Tim Page talks with representatives Connie Quimby, left, and Marcia Martel following the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast at the St. Johnsbury House. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber is seeking questions for local legislators ahead of the first in a series of legislative breakfast meetings.
The chamber, which organizes the legislative breakfast series for Caledonia and southern Essex counties, would like to hear from the public on the legislative issues that will affect our region the most in the months ahead. The chamber will take these concerns and relay them to legislators at the first breakfast of the session on Monday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. at the St. Johnsbury House, 1207 Main St. in St. Johnsbury.
