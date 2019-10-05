NEK Chamber Sees Record Crowd At ‘Big E’ This Year

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber worked the tourism booth in the Vermont building on the Avenue of the States on the last weekend of the 17-day Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. More than 297,000 attended the fair on Sept. 28 and 29, giving the region great exposure to a large tourism audience. (Courtesy Photo)
For the second year in a row, the Northeast Kingdom Chamber experienced record crowds working at the Eastern States Exposition on Sept. 28 and 29, as attendance at New England’s largest fair soared to 297,706 for the last weekend of the 17-day Big E. This is the largest last-weekend attendance at the fair ever.
According to Chamber Executive Director Darcie McCann, who worked at the tourism kiosk in the Vermont building on the Avenue of the States, Saturday’s attendance beat last year’s all-time record by 453 visitors, greeting 173,112 for the day.
