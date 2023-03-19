ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce holds its third legislative update of the year Monday, March 27, from 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues, and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, all issues that impact the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-moderator along with Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann.
McCann noted that the format of the gatherings remains the same as it has in past years, including the question-and-answer period. The legislative breakfast will be broadcast by Kingdom Access Television with video links provided on the chamber Facebook page following the event. The event is being sponsored by Passumpsic Bank, Northeast Kingdom Human Services and the Green Mountain Association of Realtors.
The forums are held the last Monday of each month from January-May, 8-9 a.m. Dates of the next two are April 24 and May 22. A small fee covers the cost of the space and food. Attendees of the breakfasts are not required to wear masks but may do so if they so choose.
