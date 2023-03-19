ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce holds its third legislative update of the year Monday, March 27, from 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues, and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.

Expected issues to be discussed include health care, labor issues, permitting concerns, housing, economic and workforce development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, all issues that impact the Northeast Kingdom and its businesses. Laural Ruggles will serve as co-moderator along with Northeast Kingdom Chamber Director Darcie McCann.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments