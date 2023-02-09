NEK Chamber Sets Next Legislative Breakfast For February 27
Buy Now

Darcie McCann, director of the legislative breakfast hosted by the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce at the St. Johnsbury House on Jan. 30, 2023. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its second legislative update of the year on Monday, February 27, from 8-9 a.m., at the St. Johnsbury House.

The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues, and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments