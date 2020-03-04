NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Voters in both the Northeast Kingdom School Choice and the Kingdom East School Districts approved spending plans for the coming year during daylong voting by Australian ballot on Vermont Town Meeting Day Tuesday.

Karen Conroy, superintendent of the Essex North Supervisory Union and the NEK Choice School District, said she was grateful for strong voter support for both the Canaan budget and bond request and the NEK Choice budget.

