IRASBURG — New Hope Bible Church is working to introduce a schoolhouse within its House of Worship, furthering a mission envisioned when the structure was built 10 years ago.
An Act 250 application was recently submitted by Trudell Consulting Engineers on behalf of New Hope Bible Church and Ministries, Inc. for a 65-student and staff day school with a cafeteria within the existing church building located at 1145 VT-14 in Irasburg. In addition to the church’s worship services, the building is currently used as part of the River of Life Summer Camp.
No structural changes to the building, inside or out, are necessary, according to the application. “The 65-person school will have less users than the previously approved sanctuary in the multi-purpose building,” notes the application.
One addition, a new school sign, is proposed on the existing freestanding sign for the church/River of Life Camp on Vermont Route 14.
An exploration committee is currently working through the process of introducing the school. Jesse Monroe, River of Life director is on the committee. His signature is on the Act 250 application.
In the midst of preparing for the start of summer camp, Monroe said in a phone call on Monday that the committee is expected to decide on May 30 if the school will be open by this fall or will need to wait another year.
“We know that there’s a need when it comes to educating kids in Biblical principles,” Monroe said.
He was not part of the church or the River of Life ministry in 2011 when Men on Mission, a group of 144 men, traveled from nine states to construct the multipurpose building at no charge to the church for their labor, but Monroe said offering a school was a goal back then.
“This goes all the way back to construction,” he said. “It was built with the intention of one day, hopefully, Lord willing, of starting a school.”
Monroe said the growth of the River of Life day camps is a strong indication that there are local families who would be interested in an educational setting with Christian doctrine and values.
“It’s been something that has been on our pastor’s (George Lawson) heart for a long time, to start a Christian school for the younger grades,” he said. “It’s just making sure all the right pieces fall into the place.”
The school would be joining two other Orleans County schools with religion at their core: St. Paul Catholic School in Barton and United Christian Academy in Newport.
The New Hope school committee is still working through school day specifics. They haven’t settled on the grades offered at the school, but Monroe believes it will likely include kindergarten through fourth grade with possible expansion of grades.
In terms of curriculum, Monroe’s wife, Julie, with assistance from a current school teacher has selected Abeka, a source of educational curricula and resources used by Christian schools and many homeschool families. Julie Monroe described Abeka as “academically rigorous and biblically-based.”
The exact tuition cost has not been set, Jesse Monroe said, but the committee wants to keep the cost low.
“We did make a decision to make sure we don’t go above $3,000 per student,” he said. “That’s the goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.