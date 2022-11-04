NEK Collaborative To Hold Regional Summit Next Week

The Northeast Kingdom Collaborative will hold a summit next week to highlight the progress and priorities for individuals, businesses and communities across the region.
“NEK Together” is an all-day conference on Friday, Nov. 11, at Burke Mountain that will feature a variety of speakers and panels discussing critical topics for the NEK.
This is the third region-wide convening hosted by NEK Collaborative. The first was NEK Leads in 2019. NEK Connects was held virtually in 2021 and now the economic and community development organization is returning to an in-person event.
“We are thrilled to be back in person for NEK Together,” said Jennifer Carlo, executive director of NEK Collaborative.
Carlo explained that the title of the event changes each year to reflect the focus and intent of the gathering, with “Together” emphasizing the goal for the various people and groups around the area to work together as we emerge from the pandemic to build back stronger and better for the future.
“This is a singular moment that we are trying to seize,” Carlo said, adding they are hoping for specific action items to come out of the day to help guide NEK Collaborative’s future work as well as shape the work and boost momentum in core areas like leadership, COVID recovery and community vitality.
The day will open at 9 a.m. with an update on recent progress last year’s event, which set broadband, housing, education, small business support and community vitality as priorities.
Carlo highlighted the myriad break-out sessions this year that will feature a cross section of NEK leaders and professionals, including: Christa Shute of NEK Broadband, Patrick Shattuck of Rural Edge, David Snedeker of NVDA, Jody Fried of Catamount Arts, Dr. Parwinder Grewal of Vermont State University, Sha’an Mouliert of The Root Social Justice Center, a contingent of NEK legislators, and many others.
The sessions will cover housing, recreation, workforce development, social justice, community organizing, tourism and economic development, and more.
“The people, businesses, and organizations of the NEK continue to face challenges like housing, business development, connectivity, and community engagement with energy and resilience. We look forward to convening with all of you to keep moving this work forward,” states the description of the event.
Carlo said that while community officials and leaders received invitations to attend, the event is open to everyone and the more diverse the participation the better. She expects about 150 people to attend.
Registration for the event can be done through Wednesday, Nov. 9, online at https://www.nekcollaborative.org/
