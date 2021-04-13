NEK Community Broadband To Begin Fiber Network Construction

NEK Community Broadband reported Tuesday that fiber network construction will commence this year.
There are currently 35 local towns that make up the NEK Community Broadband Communications Union District, which has a goal to provide high-speed internet options to every residential and business e911 address in the Northeast Kingdom.
NEK Broadband’s announcement, which noted Administrator Christine Hallquist as the contact, stated that funding is in place to begin several projects in 2021. Details were not shared about the specific construction locations; that information in the form of a five-year plan is expected later this summer.
“This plan will give a clearer picture of when areas in specific towns will be part of fiber cable construction and new high-speed service,” the release noted.
“The network will include hundreds of miles of roads and will take time and patience to complete.”
Within the last year, NEK Broadband formed a governing board made of citizens from the member towns. The organization hired a clerk and administrator, secured grant funding, and completed an initial feasibility study to guide planning for construction projects.
Volunteers serving on NEK Broadband decided a fiber optic infrastructure is the way to go for speed and reliability.
The organizations reported that construction funding will primarily be covered through grants and low-interest loans there, but once the network is built and customers are connected, the users will be responsible for costs.
“Demonstrating the ability to generate revenue will put the organization in a strong position to receive additional funding and low-interest loans for continued expansion,” the organization noted. “Local taxes will never be a part of the financial structure.”
Cooperation and collaboration with existing internet providers, where possible, is critical for an efficient effort. In 2020, grant funding received by NEK Broadband was then awarded to Kingdom Fiber, making it possible for them to expand its service to customers in parts of Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Hardwick, and Irasburg.
On Tuesday, NEK Broadband’s communications committee met through an online video conference. Discussion included the need to keep the public informed about the process and progress of making high-speed Internet a reality in the many under-served areas of the Kingdom. Committee member Mike Gaiss, of Groton, said people within the communications district need to know that there’s momentum toward the goal of the broadband buildout.
