BARTON — Community organizers “are gravely concerned” about the lack of access to mental health care services in Barton and the rest of the Northeast Kingdom and are asking the state government to step in.
Leaders of Northeast Kingdom Organizing (NEKO), a coalition of community and faith-based organizations, announced Monday that the recent leadership crisis at Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) means there is an 80-child waiting list for counseling and child case management.
NKHS has told families that the organization cannot provide seniors or family counseling, pediatric care or respite care for children or youth, NEKO leaders said.
NEKO is asking Sarah Squirrell, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, to make NKHS add services before being redesignated as the area’s mental health services provider.
Former NKHS employees filed complaints last year with the Vermont Department of Mental Health. On Dec. 11, 2020, NKHS was downgraded to provisional designation status.
In January Tomasz Jankowski, the chief executive officer and president of NKHS, resigned under fire. The former longtime CEO of Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital, Paul Bengtson, was named interim executive director during the search for a new CEO.
NEKO leaders said that Bengston and his team are doing good work but “we remain concerned …”
“NEKO is calling on … Squirrell, the Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith and our state legislature to act immediately to take the necessary steps to ensure that residents in the Northeast Kingdom have access to high-quality mental health care in their community,” say NEKO Leadership team members Penny Thomas, Heather Legacy, Shaun Campbell, Bethany Dunbar and Martha Braithwaite.
“At a moment when our community is facing the stress of a pandemic and increasing economic uncertainty on top of the opiate crisis, (NKHS) has admitted to being unable to deliver much-needed services.
“Over the past three months, NEKO has spoken with more than 75 community members in Barton and its surrounding towns. One persistent theme emerged from these conversations: People are struggling with social isolation and heightened stress.”
Thomas, in a statement at a press conference Monday on the Barton green, talked about what NEK residents have said about the lack of service.
For example, one NEK resident has stopped trying to get services from NKHS. One professional said they have not seen the required quarterly reports from NKHS in over a year, Thomas said.
Legacy, a single mother, said her family was in crisis but could not get help.
“I am speaking out today so that no one has to feel as alone and isolated as I did. I know from experience that parents trying to survive and protect their children in crisis often cannot speak out for fear of making the situation worse or facing retaliation,” Legacy said.
Braithwaite said that the community lacks preventative care and children and their families are suffering.
“We do not have all the answers. But we know we can no longer afford to be silent. We know that choosing not to act is no longer an option,” Braithwaite said.
“Young children are struggling with depression and anxiety,” NEKO leaders said.
“Seniors are finding themselves more isolated than ever and unable to access support. People experiencing acute mental health crisis are lingering in the emergency room for days waiting for specialized inpatient mental health care, including youth.”
“Our community is being told that despite this complete failure to serve the community, NKHS is making satisfactory progress towards re-designation. At a moment of critical need for mental health care, this is unacceptable,” NEKO leaders said in their letter.
“We are calling on you not to re-designate the agency until they are able to provide these services and to take the necessary steps to ensure that residents of Orleans County have access to high-quality mental health care.”
They asked that the state require NKHS to meet the following conditions to redesignation:
- Hire a full-time child therapist;
- Hire and train qualified staff to fulfill the terms of the senior counseling contract it holds with the Area Agency on Aging;
- Hire qualified staff to deliver coordinated services with Newport Pediatrics as contracted;
- Open a part-time clinic in Barton;
- License and train a minimum of three homes to provide respite care for children and youth in Orleans County;
- Reduce the waiting list for counseling and case management for children from 80 to 40.
“NEKO stands ready to work with you, the Agency of Human Services, NKHS, and anyone else who will join us in creating a mental health care system that delivers the quality of care residents of the Northeast Kingdom deserve,” the NEKO leaders said.
