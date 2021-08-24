New COVID cases in the Northeast Kingdom continue to tick up at nearly 10 per day and now include an outbreak at a local long-term care facility.
In the last 2 weeks, there have been 141 new cases in the Northeast Kingdom, with 41 cases in Caledonia County, 84 in Orleans County, and 6 in Essex County. In that same timeframe, an outbreak of at least 25 cases has been identified at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton according to the most recent report from the Vermont Health Department.
The Barton outbreak is the largest of 4 reported by the Health Department this week. On Tuesday Health Commissioner Dr. Levine said the outbreaks were being assessed by Health Department staff.
“I can tell you that the majority [of cases] are among residents, but there are still staff that are affected as well,” said Levine of all 4 nursing home outbreaks, which also includes facilities in Burlington, Essex Junction and Bennington totaling 62 cases.
“[The Barton outbreak] has just come to light in the last couple days,” said Levine during Tuesday’s statewide media briefing. “I don’t have any details to give you at this point. That’s under active investigation.”
Further information from the nursing home administration was not available Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Health Department’s most recent map of town by town case rates, Barton had one of the highest number of cases per capita.
During the media briefing, Gov. Phil Scott said he hoped the FDA’s recent complete approval of the Pfizer vaccine would help convince the 79,000 eligible Vermonters who have not yet begun vaccination to get their shot.
State officials continue to outline how recent cases and more importantly hospitalizations and deaths have been predominantly among the unvaccinated. They point to increasing vaccination rates as essential to maintaining Vermont’s lifted COVID restrictions and protecting children too young to be vaccinated.
The NEK’s vaccination rate has crept up in recent days with just over 100 more NEK residents getting vaccinated since last week, indicates the Health Department dashboard.
A number of popup vaccination clinics will be held in the area in the coming days, including:
Wednesday: Oxbow High School - Bradford
Friday: Caledonia County Fair - Lyndon; Newport Waterfront Plaza; Blue Mountain High School - Wells River; St. Johnsbury Academy
Saturday: Caledonia County Fair - Lyndon; Highland Center for the Arts - Greensboro
Sunday: Caledonia County Fair - Lyndon
These vaccination clinics also offer additional doses for those with compromised immune systems that are eligible based on guidance issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State officials said the booster shots for health care workers, residents of long-term age brackets and the older age brackets will begin rollout next month. The recommendation is for people who received the 2-dose vaccines to get a booster about 8 months after their second dose.
