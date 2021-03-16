NEK Council On Aging Celebrates Meals on Wheels

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging will be participating in the 19th Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elder neighbors, who rely on this service to remain healthy and independent at home.
“In the last year, we have experienced, in certain areas, a doubling in the demand for our services across the NEK,” said Executive Director Meg Burmeister. “We have been in awe of the outpouring of support, and there’s still more we can do to ensure everyone can benefit from being well-nourished and more connected to our community through this challenging time and beyond.”
During the last fiscal year, the NEKCOA’s partner meal sites, 16 across the NEK, served 2,184 people with over 212,289 take home or home-delivered meals.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
“Even before the pandemic, the staff and volunteers who support our 16 meals sites demonstrated tremendous dedication to our elder friends and neighbors. The meal sites serve as a friendly gathering place for social engagement and we are looking forward to welcoming folks back for congregate meals in the not-too-distant future,” said Burmeister.
Alice Blair is a longtime Danville senior meals client who appreciates receiving meals through home delivery. She gained her culinary expertise while studying at the UMaine-Farmington. She taught home economics for many years in Danville and Concord schools.
Among her favorite foods from the Danville Meal Site are meats and fish. “The fish is VERY good,” she says. “They cook it just right! I like the portion sizes and can create two meals out of one packaged meal. I like practically everything and eat well!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.