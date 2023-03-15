NEK Council On Aging Joins In Month-long March For Meals

Staff and volunteers from the West Barnet Senior Meal Site help to prepare meals for older friends and neighbors. From left are, Jan Warner (Manager), Winston Currier, Michael Tillotson, Lauren Gibson, Marilyn Dickinson, Alice Frazer, Edith Craig, Gloria Tillotson, and Marguerite Currier. (Contributed Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging announced that it will be participating in the 21st Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elder neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home.
“This month-long celebration draws awareness to the incredible work of the staff and volunteers at our 14 meal site partners throughout the Northeast Kingdom,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director for the NEKCOA. “The pandemic brought unique challenges to our nutrition program. Some of our meal sites experienced an increase in meal delivery of over 100%. The pandemic may be winding down, but the increased costs of food and gas continue to concern our dedicated team as they focus on providing this critical service.”
During the last fiscal year, the NEKCOA’s 14 partner meal sites across the NEK, served over 224,343 take home, congregate, or home-delivered meals.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
“The meal sites serve as a friendly gathering place for social engagement,” said Burmeister. “Many of our volunteers speak to the reward they receive by helping others in the community.”
Barb Matott, a volunteer at the Groton Lunches With Friends meal site enjoys the time shared with friends. “It’s a great social benefit. I enjoy the socialization as much as those that come in to enjoy the meal.”
Michele Eynon, a home-delivered meals driver for the Lyndon Area Senior Meal Program (Darling Inn) enjoys checking in and providing a safety check to meal recipients on her weekly route. “I volunteer because some of the folks we deliver to only see one person a day and that’s us.”
In addition to serving meals, the meal sites also provide additional fun, such as wellness classes, bingo, online educational programs via LetsGetFit®, the free e-learning platform provided by the NEKCOA, and live music.
Dolly Johnson, a Bone Builders wellness leader for the Burke Senior Meal Site since 2015 states, “I enjoy exercising and sharing that joy. I volunteer wherever and whenever I can.” Bone Builders is a wellness class that combines weight bearing and stretching exercises to improve strength and balance.
For information on how to volunteer at a meal site or serve as a home-delivered meals driver, please contact the NEKCOA at 800-642-5119. Information can also be found at www.nekcouncil.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.