NEK Council On Aging Joins In Month-long March For Meals

Staff and volunteers from the West Barnet Senior Meal Site help to prepare meals for older friends and neighbors. From left are, Jan Warner (Manager), Winston Currier, Michael Tillotson, Lauren Gibson, Marilyn Dickinson, Alice Frazer, Edith Craig, Gloria Tillotson, and Marguerite Currier. (Contributed Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Council on Aging announced that it will be participating in the 21st Annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and elder neighbors who rely on this essential service to remain healthy and independent at home.

“This month-long celebration draws awareness to the incredible work of the staff and volunteers at our 14 meal site partners throughout the Northeast Kingdom,” said Meg Burmeister, executive director for the NEKCOA. “The pandemic brought unique challenges to our nutrition program. Some of our meal sites experienced an increase in meal delivery of over 100%. The pandemic may be winding down, but the increased costs of food and gas continue to concern our dedicated team as they focus on providing this critical service.”

