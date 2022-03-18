NEK Counties Back To Topping State Case Counts

While Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom have seen a sharp drop in COVID cases since the Omicron peak in January, on a per capita basis the rest of Vermont has fallen far more than the NEK.
The result is the NEK once again exceeds the statewide average for new cases and now has the 2nd (Essex), 3rd (Caledonia) and 4th (Orleans) highest rates of new cases behind only Addison County over the last 2 weeks.
As of Friday, the NEK had a 7-day average of over 20 cases per day, up slightly from a recent low of averaging between 13 and 14 cases per day for over a week.
According to the most modeling prepared by the Department of Financial Regulation, cases are expected to continue their decline in the coming weeks on a statewide basis.
The state has seen cases drop 94% since the Omicron peak. Testing has also followed suit, with the state now averaging about 2,000 tests per day versus 14,000 per day in January. There has been a drop in the number of take-home test results reported to the Vermont Health Department too, with only 300 total tests reported of which 162 were positive in the Health Department’s most recent data.
The precipitous drop in cases has spurred the state to modify its guidance for masking as well as recommendations for isolation and testing when one tests positive or is considered a close contact.
On Monday new guidelines kicked in that say Vermonters only need to isolate for 5 days if they test positive and can leave their home after the fifth day if symptoms have improved AND they have had no fever for at least 24 hours without the use of medicine that reduces fevers. People who test positive, whether by PCR or at-home antigen test, should continue to notify close contacts and an at-home positive test should be reported to the Health Department through its online tool.
People who are considered close contacts, which is still defined as being within 6 feet of a positive individual for at least 15 minutes over the course of a day, no longer need to quarantine. People who are up to date on vaccines aren’t recommended to test unless they develop symptoms, people who are not vaccinated should take a test around 5 days after the contact.
These changes do not apply to health care settings, which have separate guidance.
Masking is presented as optional based on an individual’s personal circumstances, comfort level and risk factors.
The transition away from masking could be resulting in additional illness, albeit not COVID at this point.
On Thursday, St. Johnsbury Superintendent said the school’s shift to optional masking last week coincided with an uptick in illness among staff and students.
“I have been emphasizing the continued need for grace and patience,” said Ricca. “We are seeing a higher number of students and staff sick, not necessarily with COVID-19, but with other illnesses, since masks were made optional last Monday, March 7.”
Ricca said the school still requires students who have COVID-19 symptoms to stay home, regardless of whether or not they have a negative antigen test.
“It is the symptoms of COVID that we are responding to - not the testing results,” noted Ricca.
In a letter to families, Ricca explained the new school policy, which is similar to the new statewide guidance about not requiring students to test negative before returning to school following a COVID infection, provided they are symptom and fever-free.
The school also says vaccinated students who are a close contact can continue coming to school and don’t need to test unless they develop symptoms. And unvaccinated contacts can continue coming to school and should only test on days 4 and 5 after exposure.
“The number of positive Covid cases within our school community continues to decrease, which is reassuring, but please remember that students with symptoms must stay home until they are better,” said Co-principals Jeremy Ross and Lydia Cochrane in a follow-up message to families.
