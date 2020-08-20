While Vermont’s overall case count, recent increase and testing positivity rate has been among the lowest, if not the lowest, in the country, the Northeast Kingdom has outpaced the rest of the state in growth rate of recent cases.

According to the Vermont Department of Health, over the last 14 days there have been 7 new COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Kingdom, bumping the number from 44 to 51 cumulative cases as of the Health Department’s report on Thursday, Aug. 20.

