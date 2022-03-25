NEK COVID Cases Continue To Creep Up

Cases in the Northeast Kingdom continued to creep up this week, with the 7-day average of confirmed cases rising to 26.7 cases per day.
This is the highest 7-day average in over a month, according to the Health Department data, and represents only a partial picture of the cases in the NEK, since it does not include results from at-home antigen tests.
The rise in cases also comes while the number of administered PCR tests, which are the basis for the report, has been trending down in recent weeks.
There are now twice as many daily cases as there were on March 7, according to the Health Department.
More encouraging, according to the Health Department there were only 12 people hospitalized statewide with COVID and zero in intensive care units.
It has also been more than five weeks since the last COVID fatality was reported in the Northeast Kingdom.
None of the NEK’s recent cases were among the prison populations at the state facilities in Newport and St. Johnsbury, which haven’t recorded an inmate infection since March 7. However, the was a staff member at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury that tested positive on Thursday and one at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport that tested positive on Tuesday, according to the Department of Corrections COVID report updated on Thursday.
There have been recent cases at a pair of NEK long-term care facilities the last few weeks, with 22 cases reported at Greensboro Nursing Home and 25 reported at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab. This report includes cases reported among both residents and staff and are considered part of an active outbreak that began several weeks ago in Greensboro and sometime prior to the March 15 report in St. Johnsbury.
The rise in cases in the NEK has resulted in the region now having the three highest per capita rates of new infections with Essex the highest, followed by Caledonia and Orleans.
Essex County has just over three times the per capita rate as the statewide average.
