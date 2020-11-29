Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Moose Lodge 1779/Chapter 1021 was a busy place Saturday during the ninth annual Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair. Adrienne Schmais, left, of Adrienne's Creations, purchases goods from Michalle Merchant of Merchant Creations.
Jewelry, winter hats, Christmas trees, Boston Bruins masks and a lot of other handmade crafts were on display at Saturday's ninth annual Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury. Mark Faust, of St. Johnsbury, looks over the assortment of crafts.
With the venue's symbol in background, Linda Charon, left, and Brandy Ruggles, of Lyndonville, check out the goods at Nancy B's Handmade With Love table Saturday at the ninth annual NEK Craft Fair at the Moose Lodge on Portland Street (Route 2) in St. Johnsbury.
Moose Lodge 1779/Chapter 1021 was a busy place Saturday during the ninth annual Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair. Adrienne Schmais, left, of Adrienne's Creations, purchases goods from Michalle Merchant of Merchant Creations.
Jewelry, winter hats, Christmas trees, Boston Bruins masks and a lot of other handmade crafts were on display at Saturday's ninth annual Northeast Kingdom Craft Fair at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury. Mark Faust, of St. Johnsbury, looks over the assortment of crafts.
With the venue's symbol in background, Linda Charon, left, and Brandy Ruggles, of Lyndonville, check out the goods at Nancy B's Handmade With Love table Saturday at the ninth annual NEK Craft Fair at the Moose Lodge on Portland Street (Route 2) in St. Johnsbury.
ST. JOHNSBURY — The wings of an angel hovered over Saturday’s ninth annual NEK Craft Show at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury.
Formerly held at NVU-Lyndon, this year’s show was relocated to the Moose Lodge. Some 25 vendors displayed every manner of homemade crafts, from the handmade soaps, lip balm, body butter, and bath salts of Russwood Farm in Newport, to the black and white ink drawings, acrylics, and rustic art of Karen’s Kreations in Barnet.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.