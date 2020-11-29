ST. JOHNSBURY — The wings of an angel hovered over Saturday’s ninth annual NEK Craft Show at the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury.

Formerly held at NVU-Lyndon, this year’s show was relocated to the Moose Lodge. Some 25 vendors displayed every manner of homemade crafts, from the handmade soaps, lip balm, body butter, and bath salts of Russwood Farm in Newport, to the black and white ink drawings, acrylics, and rustic art of Karen’s Kreations in Barnet.

