NEK Crosses 10,000 Case Mark, Another Case In Prison

The Northeast Kingdom crossed the 10,000 mark for COVID-19 cases this week after posting over 200 new cases in the last 7 days.
According to the Vermont Health Department COVID dashboard, there have been 10,012 cases as of Friday afternoon’s data.
This includes 1,050 cases in Essex County, 4, 239 cases in Caledonia County and 4,723 cases in Orleans County. The region was averaging over 96 cases per day two weeks ago. The pace of new cases has since abated, although the Health Department continues to revise up daily case counts as it works through test results and dashboard updates.
Despite the NEK’s daily averages this month being the highest of the pandemic, the NEK has not yet experienced the same severity of Omicron surge as other parts of the state. All three counties have been below the statewide average for new cases on a per capita basis over the last 2 weeks. The counties experiencing the biggest surge are Bennington, Chittenden, Franklin and Rutland.
The NEK, along with Lamoille County, are also the only counties in Vermont that had not recorded a COVID-related death within the past two weeks, according to the latest data available Friday afternoon. The most recent fatalities had been on Jan. 9 in Caledonia County, Dec. 29 in Orleans County, and Dec. 14 in Essex County.
Additional Long-term Care Cases
This week cases climbed in long-term care facilities across the state, including the Northeast Kingdom.
According to the latest report from the Health Department, there were 325 cases resulting from 25 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state. This includes 37 cases at Pines Rehab & Health in Lyndon, the 4th largest outbreak.
During the state’s media briefing on Tuesday, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine commented on the rising cases and the potential for people to be concerned.
“Indeed we are seeing many, many more cases in long-term care facilities,” said Levine. “I’ve gotten a recent report from our health care facility outbreak prevention and response team which, basically, is mostly reassuring.”
Levine said some of the cases are among staff, who generally are younger and have milder illnesses, though it does cause absenteeism and staffing concerns. Many of the residents’ cases are either no symptoms or very mild symptoms, added Levine.
“There are, of course, some very, very vulnerable people who live in our highest level of care facilities, the skilled nursing facilities, that have many underlying illnesses and even a mild or moderate case of COVID can really be the straw that breaks the camel’s back and make them quite ill or even cause death,” said Levine. “When we look at our outbreaks across facilities right now, even when the outbreaks are in the 20s and 30s or more of people, generally those facilities are showing 0, 1 or 2 deaths at most.”
Levine said the situation is markedly different than the beginning of the pandemic when an outbreak within a facility would result in many more deaths because of the lack of testing, vaccines and treatments.
“It’s a very, very different picture right now - not to minimize the fact people are getting infected in those facilities but due to the very high vaccination rate of the residents themselves the majority of them are actually doing well.”
Prison Case
According to the Department of Corrections, another COVID case has been identified at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. This case, however, was not in the same unit as the recent outbreak that infected over 50 people earlier this month.
“The positive individual at NECC resides in the same living unit as one previously detected positive. That living unit is in a different building than the one in which the recent outbreak was detected,” said DOC Public Information Officer Rachel Feldman. “The entire facility returned to full lockdown upon receipt of the positive result as contact tracing continues.”
The larger outbreak was in the work camp building at NECC, state officials had previously announced. The latest cases in the work camp building were 9 positives identified on Jan. 20. At the same time, a single positive case was identified in the other prison building in St. Johnsbury. Friday’s announcement represents the second case in this new unit.
Feldman said as of Friday there were 18 inmates currently positive, with 11 being in St. Johnsbury. There is also 44 COVID-positive staff in the state, of which 2 are in St. Johnsbury, 10 are at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport and 2 more are within the Newport Probation and Parole office, according to the most recent data on the DOC dashboard.
