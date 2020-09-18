Five suspects arrested during a drug sweep in Hardwick and Greensboro this week pleaded not guilty to multiple charges and were released on conditions in both Caledonia and Orleans Superior courts on Thursday.

The charges stem from a months-long undercover investigation by the Hardwick Police Department with assistance from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, The St. Johnsbury Police Department and members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments