NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman recently hosted an hour-and-a-half long meeting by Zoom with NEK leaders.
He said he wanted to brainstorm solutions for the economic challenges facing rural Vermont.
Joining Zuckerman, a candidate for governor, were: Sen. Bobby Starr, D-Essex-Orleans; Dick Lawrence, chair of Caledonia Field Days; Emily Maclure, co-owner of the Craftsbury General Store and Board chair of Center for An Agricultural Economy; Abigail Long, executive director of Kingdom Trails (KTA); and Timothy Egan, teaches Business, Visual Arts & Communications at NVU Lyndon and is co-director of NVU’s Incubator Without Walls.
NEK: Great Outdoor Recreation, Arts
Starr, a longtime senator from Orleans County, said he believes the landscape, combined with good-hearted, hardworking people, and world-class recreational offerings, make the Kingdom a special place.
“There is a host of many things that make our area great and sustainable; we just need a few things to make it better,” said Starr.
Maclure said she sees the region as self-sustaining, where “we can feed ourselves, we can recreate … we can buy a quarter cow, we don’t have to worry about the meat market out wherever … being self-sustaining feels like our greatest asset right now.”
Lawrence, also a former State Representative from Lyndon, as well as a former farmer and former owner of the Agway store in Lyndonville, said the community has many supportive members who work together to make the Kingdom a strong place.
“We still have a lot of smaller farms, and I think that is one of our real pluses,” said Lawrence, saying farmers’ markets are a strong asset here in the NEK.
He also stressed the ski resorts and the Kingdom Trails as strong assets, as well as the arts, “Catamount Arts, which most of us have heard about, is one of the focus points where it all starts … we are really known for our artists and our artwork and our covered bridges … and of course the tourist industry is very important to us.
Long, executive director of KTA, a nonprofit trail network touched upon by earlier speakers, said the mission of KTA is to provide trails to foster the regional economy and health of area residents.
“Right in our own backyard we have 100-plus miles of trails … we are surrounded by the most stunning, peaceful, pastoral landscape,” said Long. She and her husband moved here and love it, and are looking to grow their family here; they are expecting their first baby in July, she announced on the meeting.
Egan, a North Country state representative and the treasurer for Catamount Arts, was also on the line, and said he’s lived in northern Grafton County for about 15 years, and spends a lot of time in the NEK, teaching at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon.
Challenges: Act 250, NH Lack of Sales Tax
Zuckerman asked the group on the line about two economic challenges in the NEK, what’s not working and what the challenges are.
Long, of KTA, went first, and said, she chose to highlight “that recreation is a really powerful economic driver,” and said KTA contributes $10 million a year.
This year that will be impacted severely with the Canadian border closed, out-of-staters being told not to travel to Vermont, and if they must, to self-quarantine for 14 days, and concerns over the Coronavirus.
She pointed to the Green Mountain Club, Craftsbury Outdoor Center, the VAST trail that traverses many communities, notably in Island Pond.
“One of the most common grounds they all share is the generosity of private landowners,” said Long.
Long cited Act 250 as a concern, saying she hopes that legislators “consider the stakeholders and the consequences,” saying she believes there is a better way to help support outdoor recreation and rural economies.
Lawrence spoke second, and agreed with Long about Act 250 needing reform, as did Sen. Starr.
Lawrence also said a major concern for the region is that there is no sales tax in New Hampshire, saying he constantly battled the sales tax concern as the owner of Agway for nearly 20 years.
Lawrence said traveling to New Hampshire’s box stores, it’s evident from looking at the license plates that many Vermonters cross the border, which hurts businesses and tax sales out of Vermont, “It just goes on and on. To me, probably our biggest disadvantage is being too close to Littleton and having to compete with that constantly.”
Starr said, “I think one of our immediate, biggest challenges is to attract young entrepreneurs.” He agreed that the lack of broadband is a “serious need up in the Northeast Kingdom.”
Maclure said, “Broadband is a massive issue, obviously brought to light when kids can’t talk to their teachers, and folks can’t work from home.” She said if people can move here “and still keep their city job,” new residents could be drawn to the region. She said she runs an airbnb and people always ask about the internet speed.
“These little towns are 1,000 people, but having the general stores, having the book stores, having the coffee shops,” are what add to the Vermont Main Street charm, and what draw visitors, Maclure continued. She warned that she sees some “pretty major devastation” coming to the area’s business health, and said, “We need to help people come out of this …. it is here and it is affecting so many folks around here.”
Fight To Save NVU-Lyndon
Zuckerman also pointed out the former Vermont State Colleges System chancellor’s recent plan — withdrawn for now — to close three campuses, including Northern Vermont University at Lyndon.
He asked how keeping NVU and building on it could help to re-invigorate the region.
Maclure said she is the daughter of a Johnson State College graduate and one of her employees is soon to graduate from NVU-Johnson’s campus. She said there are many people who have attended the VSCS system and they support the local economy. Her employee, Matt is helping to build the Craftsbury General Store’s online store, “and he’s brilliant,” she said.
Starr said he was “so proud of the people of the Northeast Kingdom for coming out so strong” to fight the former chancellor’s proposal to close NVU. He said the college campuses have long provided an entry point for students who otherwise would not have been able to afford college. “It would be a travesty to the state, as well as the Northeast Kingdom if we lost these two schools.”
Lawrence said there are about 400 day students who “would not have an education if it was not for Lyndon.” He said more workforce training is needed to meet the needs of local employers — to make sure employers can grow here and the region can supply the workforce.
“NVU should be able to offer something along that line, to work with local businesses to develop what is needed,” said Lawrence.
Lawrence said sometimes a threat, like NVU-Lyndon possibly closing, can bring people together. “We have the ingenuity in the Northeast Kingdom to make a lot of things work … I’m just amazed at what we can do as a community when we try. When we work together, we can move mountains, we’ve done it before.”
