NEK Experts Come Together To Film A Panel On Underage Drinking

Experts in youth substance youth, mental health and law enforcement came together on Dec. 10 to film a panel regarding underage drinking produced by the Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery Collaborative (PITR).
Sunny Naughton and Allyson Howell, of Northeast Kingdom Learning Service, Inc., received a modest grant from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to promote a local forum. The duo brought together partners active in the PITR Collaborative to answer questions from both the community and a live audience. Terry Difazio facilitated with direction from Tod Pronto, both from NEK-TV.
