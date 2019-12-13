NEK Experts Come Together To Film A Panel On Underage Drinking

Northeast Kingdom experts come together to film a panel on underage drinking, produced by the Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery Collaborative (PITR). Participants include, from left, Amber Robbins, Phil Brooks, Shari-Lee Ryan, Kyle Ingalls, Jennifer Jacob-Harlow, Frank Sawicki, Allyson Howell, Dave Jacobs, Terry DiFazio and Todd Pronto. (Courtesy Photo)

Experts in youth substance youth, mental health and law enforcement came together on Dec. 10 to film a panel regarding underage drinking produced by the Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery Collaborative (PITR).

Sunny Naughton and Allyson Howell, of Northeast Kingdom Learning Service, Inc., received a modest grant from the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to promote a local forum. The duo brought together partners active in the PITR Collaborative to answer questions from both the community and a live audience. Terry Difazio facilitated with direction from Tod Pronto, both from NEK-TV.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.