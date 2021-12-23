NEK Expungement Clinics Set For Jan. 14

The state is holding a free expungement clinic on Friday, Jan. 14, with appointments available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Expungements delete specific convictions and dismissed charges after a certain period of time has passed.
Under Vermont law, many misdemeanors, 14 different felony offenses, and all dismissed charges can be expunged. The clinic will focus on expunging criminal charges and convictions from Grand Isle, Orange, and Essex counties and will be open to the public by appointment.
“Expunging criminal records gives Vermonters a fresh start,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “My office is committed to creating continued access to expungements for all eligible Vermonters.”
“While my office seeks to hold criminal offenders accountable while protecting our community, I wholeheartedly recognize the lasting impact that any criminal conviction can have on one’s ability to secure employment and housing,” said Douglas DiSabito, Grand Isle County State’s Attorney. “When anyone’s criminal past follows them, it often exacerbates their efforts to find a job or a home and, in turn, our community is not made safer.”
“I am pleased that we will have an expungement clinic in Orange County, and I’m hopeful residents will take advantage,” said Dickson Corbett, Orange County State’s Attorney. “This clinic will provide residents with a guided means for getting eligible offenses expunged from their records.”
“Although we have held previous expungement clinics, and routinely encourage qualified individuals to seek expungement of eligible convictions, I am pleased to work with the Attorney General‘s office to keep this opportunity front and center for those who may benefit from expungement of older convictions,” said Vincent Illuzzi, Essex County State’s Attorney.
Attorneys from the Attorney General’s Office will offer free assistance with petitions for Vermont-specific “qualifying” criminal convictions and dismissed charges. Vermonters should schedule appointments in advance by calling the Attorney General’s Office’s expungement clinic line at 802-828-0033 by Jan. 11, 2022. In-person appointments will be available for those seeking expungement of charges and convictions from Grand Isle County. All other appointments will be conducted by telephone on the day of the clinic.
More information on expungements generally is available at vtlawhelp.org/expungement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.