HOLLAND — Confidently riding high atop Sky Thursday morning, a local man with down syndrome flashed a smile and gave a thumb’s up, proving the power of equine therapy.
Two excited Labrador retrievers welcomed Tristan Geoffrey, 27, of Newport, and Tara Girard back to Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm, following their horseback ride on Thursday. Geoffrey rode Sky, a beautifully-marked horse, and Girard, equine specialist and director of Kingdom Therapeutics, was riding Sassy.
The hour-long ride was the first of 10 weekly sessions for Geoffrey. He’ll be eager for his second session next week.
“I love horses,” said Geoffrey, and to watch Sky respond to Geoffrey, the feeling appears mutual. He stood calmly for Geoffrey so Geoffrey could pose for a photo in his cowboy hat next to Sky. He was easily led into the stable and his stall by Geoffrey. He gently ate an apple from the palm of Geoffrey’s hand. He patiently waited for Geoffrey to remove the bridle and replace it with a halter. The horse and the man formed a bond.
The 25-year-old horse was a gift to Kingdom Therapeutics from a woman who could no longer take care of him.
“They just seem to click,” said Girard.
Prior to their first interaction, Girard said she had a sense that Sky and Geoffrey would hit it off, and once Geoffrey learned the horse’s name, he too believed it would be a good match. A female friend of Geoffrey’s who recently died was nicknamed Sky.
Geoffrey’s time with Sky is already meeting many of Girard’s goals for an equine therapy experience. Geoffrey shows respect, appreciation and care for the horse. He’s responding to the horse’s needs. He’s taking direction from Girard on how to handle the horse, and he’s learning to work independently as he completes the steps required before, during and after a horseback ride.
Girard has been around horses since she was a young girl growing up in the house next to the pasture and horse barn where Kingdom Therapeutics now operates at 4095 Gore Road. She currently lives in Newport, but her mother still lives in the house. Girard is in the process of buying the home and the property.
When she was younger Girard would show horses, but later in her adult years she felt a need to rescue horses that were in bad health or in bad situations.
“That’s how Safe Haven Farm came about,” she said.
Two of the first three horses she rescued came out of a kill pen. They were destined for the “slaughter pipeline,” Girard said. “We fundraised enough to spring both of them,” she said. That was about 10 years ago.
About four years ago Girard met Kristen Watson. Soon after the two worked together to help a horse Watson found that was emaciated and covered by thousands of ticks. That connection led to the creation of Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm, moving beyond horse rescue and into an organization that relies on the horses to benefit people, some of whom are autistic, have down syndrome, have ADHD or have experienced abuse. One of Girard’s clients has Alzheimer’s, and the time the elderly lady spends with the horse has a calming effect on the woman, said Girard.
“She goes back to when she was little girl,” said Girard. “It just calms her right down.”
The stated mission of Kingdom Therapeutics is “to create a safe environment for individuals to acquire self-awareness and confidence through direct interaction with equines, providing experiences that transcend the boundaries of the therapeutic session and permeate their personal lives.”
In addition to providing equine-facilitated psychotherapy and equine-assisted learning, the facility also offers traditional riding lessons and will host a six-week summer program, led by Taylor Lane, a college student who is pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
There’s so much going at Kingdom Therapeutics that a capital campaign is underway to raise money for expansion and improvements on the property. An addition is planned for the existing barn. A 65-foot-by-135-foot arena will be purchased from a nearby farm, disassembled and reassembled on the property. Fencing will be replaced and more pasture land will be added. The total funding need is $111,000.
Girard said meeting facility needs will help free her time up to focus on clients and overseeing the various programs.
“The therapy side is the biggest part of what I love,” she said.
Creating an environment where horses can support people is why Kingdom Therapeutics exists, she said.
Most of the horses on the property have a troubled history, which fits well with many of the people who can benefit from spending time with them, said Girard.
“We take the horses that have been abused and neglected and we pair them with the kids who have been abused and neglected,” she said. “The kids kind of understand where the horse is coming from and the horse understands where the kids are coming from.”
The board of directors for Kingdom Therapeutics is leading the capital campaign. Fundraising is happening in various ways, to include a big yard sale on the property on Memorial Day weekend. Get more information about the programs, details of the capital campaign and learn how to donate by going online at www.kingdomtherapeuticsvt.com. Financial gifts are tax deductible as Kingdom Therapeutics is a non-profit.
People like Geoffrey are being well-served by the facility, said Geoffrey’s caregiver, Susan Rivard.
Girard said investment in the property will continue and expand the benefits Kingdom Therapeutics provides. The barn must grow because there aren’t enough stalls for the number of horses and the space is too crowded for the many functions of the facility, and a roofed arena will provide a riding space no matter the weather.
“When it’s pouring rain and we’re in the middle of summer camp, the kids can still ride,” said Girard.
New fencing is necessary as the horses have not been kind to the wooden cross sections. Girard’s 14-year-old son Wyatt was busy mending a fence on Thursday.
“He’s a big help around here,” said Girard. “He does more than most 14-year-olds do.”
