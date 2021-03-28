NEWPORT — Green Mountain Farm-to-School (GMFTS) is delivering 130 free meals per week directly to 65 migrant farm workers located at 10 different farms in Orleans County.
These meals are provided by local restaurants as a part of GMFTS’s Vermont Everyone Eats (VEE) community hub. In total, GMFTS is coordinating the distribution of 1,600 free meals from nine restaurants to Northeast Kingdom residents every week, thanks to a number of partner organizations and volunteers.
VEE is a statewide program addressing food insecurity and creating a stabilizing source of income for local restaurants and farms. This happens by reimbursing restaurants for the meals that they create, and requiring participating restaurants to use at least 10 percent local ingredients. The meals are then distributed to folks that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 or are otherwise experiencing food insecurity. Statewide, VEE has provided more than 700,000 meals at 134 different distribution sites managed by 18 community hubs.
“Migrant farm workers are an essential component of Vermont’s agricultural economy. Many of these farm workers survive on low wages and live in communal housing on local farms without access to reliable transportation,” stated Alida Farrell, GMFTS’s local food access coordinator. “We are making a concerted effort to directly serve these often-overlooked members of our community with the goal of mitigating food insecurity caused by socioeconomic distress and isolation among these populations.”
Volunteer drivers based in Orleans County are delivering the meals every week, either directly to farm workers at their front door, or in coolers in front of the living quarters. “GMFTS is pleased to see this project operating successfully thanks to our passionate and dedicated volunteers,” Farrell said.
