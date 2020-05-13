Fire departments from across Caledonia County participate in a memorial procession for Dennis Cochran who died May 8. The procession was held Wednesday morning and included over a dozen fire trucks, police and friends and family members who drove from St. Johnsbury to Danville past the family home. Cochran served on the Danville Fire Department for decades.
