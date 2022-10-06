NEK Fund Announces Grants For Non Profits

The Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $117,219 in grants to 24 organizations in its 2022 competitive grant round.
The awards will support nonprofits and municipalities in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. The grants include support to organizations working with youth and families, education, and community enhancement.
“Connection—to place, to the outdoors, to neighbors—is a key theme of this year’s grant awards, and that is just what is needed after two years of isolation,” says Holly Morehouse, vice president of Grants and Community Impact at the Vermont Community Foundation. “We are so grateful for our fundholders who stepped up to support these inspiring grantees, extending our impact and showing how we are truly better together.”
GRANT RECIPIENTS
The Bend Revitalization Initiative received $5,000 to hold community forums, engaging youth and families in reimagining programs and events at Greensboro Bend Park in anticipation of the new Rail Trail—scheduled to open in 2023—which will run through the park property.
Canaan Schools, $5,000 to engage families of young children in a weekly literacy-based playgroup, strengthening relationships and providing community support connections with area agencies.
Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE), $5,000 to support Produce to Pantries, a partnership between CAE, farms, and food pantries to purchase over 30,000 lbs. of locally grown produce for distribution at sites in Hardwick, Craftsbury, and Albany.
Craftsbury Saplings, $5,000 to support work with an architect to create a conceptual design for an expanded childcare center. The center’s expansion seeks to support job growth, families, and community vitality.
Dailey Memorial Library in Derby, $3,469 to support a partnership with NorthWoods Stewardship Center to establish two permanent StoryWalk® installations, showcasing up to 12 children’s books per year.
Danville Senior Action Center, $1,800 to promote greater senior participation in its dining room meals and offered activities, and to decrease contagion for all who share the space by purchasing an air purifier.
Encore After School and Summer Programs of the North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU), $5,000 to support high school youth with training and guidance when visiting NCSU elementary afterschool programs to offer service-learning opportunities.
The Town of Brownington Food Sovereignty and Business Task Force, $5,000 to support the Brownington Harvest Market, connecting local agricultural producers, businesses, and community members to increase local food access and business resiliency, and catalyzing further community connection.
Friends of Dog Mountain, $3,950 to support the creation of a fenced-in area on the Dog Mountain property, providing dogs and dog owners in the NEK with a safe space to play, socialize, and build community in the outdoors.
Greater Barton Arts, $5,000 to support completion of its kitchen renovation, ensuring the organization continues to serve as a center of community activity.
Green Mountain United Way, $5,000 to support expansion of the Working Bridges program, introducing Farmers to You and the 185 Fund to the NEK. Counties to be served: Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Washington
Helping Other People Everyday (H.O.P.E.), $7,500 in general operating support as a follow-on to a multi-year commitment made in 2021. This award will be distributed in 2023.
John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library, $5,000 to offer a series of workshops and programs to support and benefit families and child care providers in the Craftsbury area.
Lyndon Institute, $3,000 to host a Career and Apprenticeship Fair for high school students, connecting students with employers, as well as certificate and apprenticeship programs.
Northern Border Running Club, $5,000 to provide free, family-friendly races in communities around the NEK, bolstering support of local businesses and strengthening community connection.
Northern Forest Canoe Trail, $5,000 to permanently protect access to NorthWoods Landing, a boat launch and campsite located along the Clyde River in East Charleston used for youth programing and family outings.
Orleans County Historical Society, $5,000 to support the hiring of three NEK middle school students for the 2023 summer as youth museum professionals at the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village.
Rural ARTS Collaborative, $5,000 to support, educate, and empower youth through group mentorship, introducing skills and concepts that excite them to try new things and develop confidence.
Taproot Farm & Environmental Education Center, $5,000 to support and further develop the Farm & Forest Fridays program at the Lunenburg Elementary School, a weekly program that connects students to place and each other.
The Civic Standard, $5,000 to bring together Hardwick residents to reflect and rejuvenate cultural life by operating a centrally-located space for community-driven events and programs.
Town of Lyndon, $5,000 to install a public art sculpture at the historic Sanborn Covered Bridge, welcoming visitors and residents into Riverfront Park and downtown Lyndonville.
The Trust for Public Land, in partnership with the Burke Conservation Commission, $5,000 to support acquisition of 283 acres of forestland for the creation of a new, town-owned community forest.
Umbrella of St. Johnsbury, $7,500 in general operating support as a follow-on to a multi-year commitment made in 2021. This award will be distributed in 2023.
Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, $5,000 to support development of community engagement methods for school communities. The training will include theory and practice of effective, authentic, and constructive community engagement methods through four interactive sessions with school community stakeholders.
