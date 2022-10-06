NEK Fund Announces Grants For Non Profits

Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, Vt. (Contributed Photo)

The Northeast Kingdom Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has announced $117,219 in grants to 24 organizations in its 2022 competitive grant round.

The awards will support nonprofits and municipalities in Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties. The grants include support to organizations working with youth and families, education, and community enhancement.

