NEK ‘Gravel Ride’ Project Gaining Support

Courtesy Photo

Organizers of the Northeast Kingdom “Gravel Rides” project say it’s one of the fastest growing segments of the biking world.

“For those of you who might not be in the cycling world, it’s kind of like a combination of road riding and mountain biking,” said Claire Polfus of the the Maine-based Center for Community GIS as she addressed the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday. “It looks like a road bike but it has nobbier tires — usually a little wider — so it can be safe on gravel roads.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments