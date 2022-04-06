A Northeast Kingdom woman arrested in February on a federal gun charge was released on conditions by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
But Amber Lee Wheeler, 45, of Derby Line, is now in federal detention after the government accused her of violating those conditions.
Wheeler, who investigators say may have witnessed events connected to the shooting of a woman and her son in the town of Holland in January, was released subject to supervision by the United States Probation Office (USPO) and was also required to check herself into the Valley Vista drug treatment center in Bradford as soon as possible.
But according to court documents filed by the government, Wheeler did not comply.
“Based upon information received from U.S. Probation Officer (PO) Melinda Perez received on March 28, 2022, the defendant has violated her conditions of release and appears to be flippant about maintaining contact with the USPO,” wrote U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest in his motion for revocation of conditions of release.
“PO Perez reports being unable to maintain contact with the defendant, making the defendant unavailable for supervision,” wrote Kerest. “Further, the defendant has failed to sign a release of information for the treatment provider of her assigned intensive outpatient program, so PO Perez is unable to verify the defendant’s participation in substance abuse treatment.”
A federal warrant was issued for Wheeler on March 29 and she was arrested in Newport on Saturday, April 2.
On Tuesday, Judge Doyle ordered Wheeler detained pending further proceedings. She is now being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Wheeler is accused of attempting to buy a 9-mm pistol on Dec. 23, 2021, at Wright’s Sports Shop on Community Drive in Newport.
Investigators say Wheeler falsely answered “no” when asked on a federal firearms purchase form if she was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”
According to an affidavit filed in federal court by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF), Wheeler later admitted she was a user of crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Investigators said that when Wheeler was asked why she checked the box for “no,” she responded: “Do you want someone to know you’re addicted to something when you are trying to get a gun to protect yourself?”
The ATF affidavit says Wheeler’s attempted gun purchase was eventually denied on Dec. 27, 2021.
But police also allege that Wheeler had previously purchased two handguns at Wright’s — a Ruger 9-mm pistol and a Smith & Wesson 9-mm pistol on Jan. 24, 2021 — and she again had checked “no” for the question about her drug use.
Police said that when asked about the two handguns purchased in January, Wheeler claimed they had been “stolen” and that it was common for drug users to buy guns for their drug dealers in exchange for drugs, but did not admit to doing it herself, according to the report.
