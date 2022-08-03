NEK Harvest Hub Provides Innovative Way To Buy And Sell Local

The NEK Harvest Hub at the Lyndon Farmer's Market earlier this summer. (Contributed Photo)

The NEK Harvest Hub, described as a “digital farmer’s market,” is providing Kingdom grocery shoppers an easier way to access local, healthy foods.

What began as a project of Cabot’s Community Association, with a mission to support local farmers, food businesses and artists, has evolved into an innovative online shop that offers goods from over 30 different local producers — from frozen meat to fresh eggs, handmade soaps to homemade jellies. Harvest Hub dug its roots in 2021 and was supported by grants. Later on, Neighbors in Action became the mother organization and provided a physical location in Cabot and this past June, a second location, NEK Harvest Hub in Lyndonville.

