NEK Harvest Hub Provides Innovative Way To Buy And Sell Local

The NEK Harvest Hub, described as a “digital farmer’s market,” is providing Kingdom grocery shoppers an easier way to access local, healthy foods.
What began as a project of Cabot’s Community Association, with a mission to support local farmers, food businesses and artists, has evolved into an innovative online shop that offers goods from over 30 different local producers — from frozen meat to fresh eggs, handmade soaps to homemade jellies. Harvest Hub dug its roots in 2021 and was supported by grants. Later on, Neighbors in Action became the mother organization and provided a physical location in Cabot and this past June, a second location, NEK Harvest Hub in Lyndonville.
“The NEK Harvest Hub brings the great opportunity to support your neighbors, sustain our local farmers and build a more resilient economy,” Manager Sarah Spletzer-Welters said. “You might be surprised that you can not only buy the greater part of your groceries, but you will also find wonderful gifts for friends and family.”
Many products in the online shop can be described as “beyond organic,” meaning that the farmer is not certified by any organization but is following sustainable farming practices and does not use any pesticides or herbicides.
“The results are high quality, delicious food products — even my six-year-old can taste the difference,” Spletzer-Welters said. She added that part of the NEK Harvest Hub goal is for customers to experience first-hand what it means to buy local and to support farmers in their community.
After starting with just Cabot farmers, food producers and artisans from Marshfield, Hardwick, Danville, St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville have joined and are now well represented. The Hub is a not-for-profit project and is not a reseller or wholesaler; when customers place an order, they are buying directly from the farmers and producers.
“It’s a great way to expand their sales and gain visibility in areas other than their hometown,” Spletzer-Welles said. “Some of our producers are buying members as well and buy products through the Hub that they don’t produce themselves.”
The program serves to offer farmers a platform to sell products as it becomes available for them and then to set their own price. There is no minimum supply required for them to sell, which provides opportunity for small start-up farms to grow and expand into a larger marketplace. As a result, NEK Harvest Hub considers themselves an “incubator for small sustainable farms.”
It’s also a year-round business, meaning it differs even more from a traditional farmer’s market. Through the one-stop shopping style, customers pay online and then pick up their pre-packed items at the designated location. That includes monthly pop-up markets in Cabot and a weekly presence at the Lyndon Farmer’s Market on Fridays — also featuring a different Harvest Hub producer each time that gets to sell their own products for that day.
Unlike a CSA membership, the Hub allows for the freedom of new items to be chosen each week.
Sticking with their mission, the Harvest Hub is gearing up to host other events in the future, including a Fall Harvest dinner for the community with fresh and seasonal products from local producers.
Members can place their weekly order from Monday at noon until Thursday at 5 p.m. on the website, http://nekharvesthub.org. Throughout August, new members can use a promo code “SHOPLOCAL” for a free six-week membership when they sign up. Online orders can be picked up on Fridays at the NEK Harvest Hub table at the Lyndon Farmer’s Market between 3-6 p.m. Also, they are always looking to grow and add producers. The Hub is currently looking for those who would like to sell raw milk, Artisan cheese or lacto-fermented vegetables, such as Sauerkraut, through their online store.
