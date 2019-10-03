The updated third edition of the Green Mountain Club’s Northeast Kingdom Hiking Trail Map is now available, both in waterproof paper form and digitally. This map has been updated to include the new Kingdom Heritage Trail on Middle Mountain and Bluff Ridge, just opened in June of this year, and the trail relocation on Wheeler Mountain. It also includes trails around Lake Willoughby and Wheeler Pond, the Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge, plus Burke, Gore, Monadnock (VT), Brousseau, and Averill Mountains. The map includes directions to trailheads and trail difficulty ratings.

The paper map is available at the Visitor Center in Waterbury Center as well as online at store.greenmountainclub.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.