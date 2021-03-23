State officials noted the northern counties of Vermont have seen a large share of the state’s recent COVID-19 cases but say it’s too soon to say if it’s a trend or attribute the cases to low vaccination rates in comparison to other parts of the state.
The Northeast Kingdom was a frequent topic of discussion during Governor Scott’s media briefing Tuesday as he and administration officials were asked about the prison outbreak in Newport, the ongoing low vaccination rate in Essex County, the potential role political persuasion may have on the choice to get vaccinated, and schools shifting to remote learning.
“The northern part of the state certainly has a higher disease prevalence than even the central or southern part of the state as you can see on the heat map and that has become more pronounced over the last couple of weeks,” said DFR Commissioner Michael Pieciak who oversees the state’s data reporting and case projections. The state’s heat map of active cases shows all of the Northeast Kingdom along with Lamoille, Franklin, Grand Isle and Chittenden counties have significantly higher active cases than the rest of the state.
Pieciak attributed some of the intensity of cases to the still lingering prison outbreak and the fact that relatively few cases sway the per capita rates in some of the smaller counties.
“It’s certainly something to keep a close eye on and monitor as we go forward,” said Pieciak, noting it too early to determine if lower vaccination rates have an impact on new cases.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine agreed, noting while the state can more confidently say higher vaccination rates among the older age bands has helped lower new case counts among those 65 and above, it is harder to establish a correlation among the younger age bands where many of the recent case counts have occurred.
Both Levine and Gov. Phil Scott suggested that a recent uptick in school cases across the region and state, which has resulted in several NEK schools and classes shifting to remote instruction, is a reflection of the prevalence of the virus in the community.
During his opening comments, Dr. Levine urged younger Vermonters to maintain mitigation measures while they await vaccination - to avoid the possibility of the so-called long haul syndrome of lingering COVID symptoms and to lessen the chance for the virus to mutate and develop new variants during the transmission process.
NEK Vaccinations
Laural Ruggles, VP of Marketing and Community Health Improvement at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, said current clinics being run by NVRH in cooperation with Northern Counties Health Care are full but there are a number of openings at future clinics.
“But as age groups open up we expect them to fill up too,” said Ruggles. “Supply is meeting demand/availability so far.”
The partnership between the hospital and NCHC, a federally qualified health center covering the Northeast Kingdom, continues to operate vaccination clinics 4 days a week at the Green Mountain Mall and had 6 additional remote clinics for first doses in Orleans, Brighton, Beecher Falls and Hardwick scheduled between this week and April 7.
Vaccinations in the region are also available at participating pharmacies and through clinics being run directly by the Health Department at the Green Mountain Mall.
Ruggles said local health officials speculate that recent cases may be connected to social gatherings and not wearing masks, as well as the possibility of the more transmissible variants playing a role.
Gov. Scott was asked if the low vaccination rate in Essex County may be partly connected to politics, with Essex County being the only Vermont county to favor Donald Trump during the November election and national polls suggesting Republicans and Trump supporters less likely to choose to get vaccinated.
“I fully appreciate the independent nature of those in the Northeast Kingdom. I think this has been historic and what we need for them to understand is that this vaccine is safe, even former President Trump has come out and supported people being vaccinated,” said Scott. “Hopefully they will listen to him or anyone that they have faith in and get the vaccine because it truly will help them, their families and get us back to normal.”
“This is the path to normalcy and more mobility and a better way of life,” added Scott. “Beyond that, there’s not much I can say to them but we will continue to look for different approaches and hopefully they will come around but it won’t be by forcing it will be by them wanting to receive the vaccine.”
Essex County has a 24% vaccination rate with 1,256 people receiving at least their first dose, Caledonia County has 29.6% vaccination with 7,411 people receiving at least their first dose and Orleans County has 31.9% vaccination with 7,175 people receiving at least their first dose. The statewide average is 32.7%.
NEK Cases
In the last week there have been 55 cases in Caledonia County for a total of 580, 86 cases in Orleans County (of which 15 have been attributed to the prison) for a total of 779 cases, and 15 cases in Essex County for a total of 202 cases.
Prison Update
During the media briefing Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the state’s prison system was currently reporting 7 active cases among DOC staff which includes 2 Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, 1 from Newport Probation and Parole office, and 3 from Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury. There are 22 cases considered active among the state’s inmates, 21 of which are in Newport.
The Newport outbreak that began on Feb. 23 has now infected 168 inmates and 18 staff, many of whom are now considered cleared of the virus and removed from isolation.
Smith reported that one Newport inmate remained hospitalized as a precaution but had no fever, good blood oxygen levels and was in stable condition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.