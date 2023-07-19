LYNDONVILLE — The first anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at the Cornerstone Lane property where Northeast Kingdom Human Services plans to answer the calls from those in a mental health crisis.

NKHS staff, including Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth, were joined by Emily Hawes, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, Christopher Allen, Director of Suicide Prevention at Vermont Department of Mental Health, and employees of Northwest Counseling & Support Services, to mark the occasion.

