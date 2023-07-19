LYNDONVILLE — The first anniversary of the launch of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was celebrated on Tuesday afternoon at the Cornerstone Lane property where Northeast Kingdom Human Services plans to answer the calls from those in a mental health crisis.
NKHS staff, including Executive Director Kelsey Stavseth, were joined by Emily Hawes, Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health, Christopher Allen, Director of Suicide Prevention at Vermont Department of Mental Health, and employees of Northwest Counseling & Support Services, to mark the occasion.
It was July 16, 2022, that the national launch of the 988 lifeline occurred. It was a change from the previous National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. NKHS and NCSS in St. Albans are the two call centers in Vermont whose trained members share 988 calls seven days a week, 24 hours a day. NKHS’s role is to staff the lifeline from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. seven days per week, with additional weekend coverage from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Stavseth said NKHS call-takers, currently working in a Main Street, St. Johnsbury office, have taken 3,392 calls in the last year.
He highlighted the quickness of the call pick-ups by NKHS staff. For call response, he said, “the national average I think is over 40 seconds; both NCSS and NKHS take less than 20 seconds to pick up the phone.” NKHS on its own is even faster, he said, with an average of 12.8 seconds.
“If you can get somebody right away, we can often de-escalate them,” he said.
Officials decided to hold the event at 142 Cornerstone Lane in Lyndon because soon it will be the location of the NKHS call center. The property, formerly owned by Fold Ministries for faith-based education in a residential setting, was acquired by NKHS. Buildings on the property are expected to accommodate the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Services (IDDS) division. Plans called for creating a five-bed long-term residential home, a two-bed crisis unit (with a single apartment), and an administrative office building (with a single transitional apartment).
“We’re celebrating (the 988 lifeline) here because this is where we hope to be,” said Josh Burke, NKHS Director of Emergency Services. “This has always been our intended space.”
He took people gathered for the celebration on a tour through the rehabilitated space in a building that once held Fold’s administrative offices. The newly renovated space, complete with what Burke called a “welcoming space and transition space,” has an ADA-compliant bathroom, an ADA-compliant ramp and a break space. The room where the calls will be received is large enough to accommodate five workstations.
Stavseth said the renovation of the space was focused on making the office a comfortable place for the call-takers to work.
“It should be relaxing, because if you’re relaxed, that’s going to transfer to the people who call; it should be supportive of (the call-takers),” he said.
Burke said the move to the new office should be soon; some additional phone line work is needed first.
Hawes said she was pleased with the Cornerstone space.
“This property, which is known as Cornerstone, is an important step in continuing the suicide prevention work and certainly of living up to its name,” she said. “It embodies the dual mission of serving more Vermonters while providing support and growth opportunities for our incredible 988 staff.”
Among the staff attending the celebration was David Horton of St. Johnsbury, who began taking lifeline calls in January 2022. He talked about the work.
“Answering is a very intense experience,” he said.
And he talked about what is necessary to be a good call-taker. It means “just learning to be present and also learning to not be judgmental,” he said. “The greatest lesson I’ve learned in this is patience and not to judge anyone … Assume nothing about the caller, because that way you’re really open to the person; you’re receiving from them.”
Hawes expressed appreciation to the Lifeline staff.
“You all are the backbone of this life-saving service; your passion and commitment allow us to continue providing and expanding suicide prevention efforts in Vermont,” she said. “The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is more than just a service. It’s dismantling the stigma around mental health by eliminating barriers that hinder individuals from seeking help and transforming communities into empowering resources.”
Kelsey said the move to the Cornerstone property allows for the expansion of another phone line.
He spoke about the importance of having staff members who live in the local communities committed to connecting on the lifeline with fellow community members.
The system is structured for anyone calling with an 802 area code to be routed to the Vermont centers.
“People who have suicidal ideation are going to go to people that they know that they’re connected with. And so having people who are here long-term, not only to have the experience, but the connection to the community and to other Vermonters is really important,” said Stavseth. “We’re tackling some of the hardest work in the community and we should be really proud about that.”
He said the 988 Lifeline is a resource that more people need to know about, not only for its life-saving benefit for people contemplating suicide but as a resource for people seeking other interventions.
“Part of our mission here with 988 is to get the word out, which is part of what we’re doing here is to share this to celebrate the work but also to make sure Vermonters know, and others know that we are here together 24/7 between NKHS and NCSS to serve Vermonters in need,” he said.
