Property at 1111 Main Street in St. Johnsbury is being considered for offices and residential space by Northeast Kingdom Human Services. The building, which has been used for many years to house St. Johnsbury Academy dormitory students, is located across the street from the Academy's Newell Hall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Property at 1111 Main Street in St. Johnsbury is being considered for offices and residential space by Northeast Kingdom Human Services. The building, which has been used for many years to house St. Johnsbury Academy dormitory students, is near the Academy campus, located across the street from the Academy's Newell Hall. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services hopes to provide residential space in a Main Street property that for years housed St. Johnsbury Academy dorm students.
The location is at 1111 Main St. It is property owned by Sue and Steven Quatrini, who purchased it more than 40 years ago. They’ve maintained it as real estate office space and residential housing. The tenants for the last 15 years have been students attending the Academy. The property is near the school’s campus, across the street from Newell Hall, which houses the Academy’s foreign language department.
