ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeast Kingdom Human Services hopes to provide residential space in a Main Street property that for years housed St. Johnsbury Academy dorm students.

The location is at 1111 Main St. It is property owned by Sue and Steven Quatrini, who purchased it more than 40 years ago. They’ve maintained it as real estate office space and residential housing. The tenants for the last 15 years have been students attending the Academy. The property is near the school’s campus, across the street from Newell Hall, which houses the Academy’s foreign language department.

