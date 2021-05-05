NEWPORT — The police K9 team of Newport City Police Officer Joshua Lillis and Ozzy was named the 2020 Team of the Year by the Vermont Police Canines Association.
The K-9 Unit was deployed 153 times in 2020 for a variety of responses, from supporting the department’s de-escalation efforts to tracking suspects and aiding in investigations.
On April 2, Ofc. Lillis and Ozzy joined a manhunt for Gerin Fortin, 24, Orleans, who was wanted as a suspect in an aggravated domestic assault. They tracked Fortin through a mile of marsh and woodlands to an apartment in Orleans where Fortin was arrested without incident.
On multiple occasions, Ozzy’s presence at a scene supported officers’ attempts at de-escalation without the use of force by the K-9 Unit. The K-9 team responded to multiple incidents in which Ozzy’s presence helped to mitigate potential violence against officers. The K-9 Unit also played an instrumental role in interrupting and de-escalating violent incidents in progress.
Additionally, Ozzy supported the investigation of multiple armed robberies by tracking suspects and helping officers locate and charge them.
The K-9 Unit also was instrumental in removing dangerous drugs from the streets of Newport. During 2020, Ozzy helped officers locate 631 bags of heroin or fentanyl. In March 2019 Ofc. Lillis and Ozzy helped Newport City Police apprehend a suspected cocaine dealer.
“I am tremendously proud of Officer Lillis and K-9 Ozzy’s award and accomplishments,” Newport Police Chief Travis R. Bingham said. “The hard work, training, and endless dedication by both of them have shown through the success they have had on patrol. Their reputation throughout our community and the state of Vermont is exceptional and they have set the bar high for what it takes to be an elite K-9 Team.”
Ofc. Lillis and Ozzy were honored as the K-9 Tracking Team of the Year in 2019. The team also appears as characters in fictional crime story titled “The Obsession” by author Carol Kravetz. As she was researching K-9 tracking for her book, Kravetz contacted Lillis to learn more. Lillis taught Kravetz all about the process of tracking with the help of a police dog, and the work he and K-9 Ozzy are trained to do to locate victims and suspects.
Ozzy, a Belgian Malinois, came to the Newport City Police Department in August 2018. He and Lillis replaced the police department’s K9 team of Chief Bingham (who was a sergeant at the time) and Dax.
Newport’s K-9 program began in 1999.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.