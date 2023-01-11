NEK Lawmaker Only Republican To Lead Senate Committee
Sen. Russ Ingalls

Leadership over the 11 Vermont Senate committees includes all three Northeast Kingdom senators with one of them serving as the only committee chair from the Republican party.

Sen. Russ Ingalls, a Republican from Newport City, whose newly-drawn legislative district includes all of Essex County and several towns in Caledonia and Orleans counties, is the new chair of Senate Institutions. He served on the committee in the last session and this year replaces former Sen. Joe Benning, also a Republican, who was the committee chair.

