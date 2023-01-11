NEK Lawmaker Only Republican To Lead Senate Committee

Leadership over the 11 Vermont Senate committees includes all three Northeast Kingdom senators with one of them serving as the only committee chair from the Republican party.
Sen. Russ Ingalls, a Republican from Newport City, whose newly-drawn legislative district includes all of Essex County and several towns in Caledonia and Orleans counties, is the new chair of Senate Institutions. He served on the committee in the last session and this year replaces former Sen. Joe Benning, also a Republican, who was the committee chair.
As noted on the state legislature’s website, “The Senate Committee on Institutions has jurisdiction over matters relating to public buildings, lands in which the State has an interest, and the Department of Corrections.”
The remaining ten committees are all chaired by Democrats, and two of those committees will be led by local senators Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and Robert Starr, of Troy. Kitchel, who serves Caledonia County towns, is again chair of Appropriations; it’s a position she’s held for multiple terms. Orleans County Senator Starr will return as leader of the committee on Agriculture.
As state senators are called upon to serve on two committees, Starr’s second committee is Appropriations, and Kitchel and Ingalls are both on Transportation.
There are 30 state senators, and only seven of them are Republicans.
Ingalls has the lone opportunity from the minority party to serve as chair of one of the committees.
He said two more senior Republican senators both deferred to Ingalls for the chairmanship and some Democratic senators were supportive.
“I’ve built some good relationships with some Democrats,” he said. “They know that I am fair.”
Ingalls said he is a conservative Republican and politically at odds with the majority party, but people respect him because they believe he’s trying to do right by his district.
“They tell me ‘Russ, you represent your area well, and I think people respect that,” he said.
Ingalls said there was likely some resistance within the majority party to him being named a committee chair. In January 2021, he was the only senator to oppose a joint resolution passed by the House and Senate to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot and call for the removal of President Donald Trump for instigating it.
At the time, Ingalls said the language in the resolution went too far. “If this Resolution were to have condemned the rioters that breached the Capital [sic], I would have gladly signed on,” he wrote at the time. Ingalls said the Resolution should have been focused on the violence of the Washington D.C. riot and all violent protests in the country. “I condemn all violence no matter who perpetrates it,” he stated.
Ingalls said his focus as a senator is to represent his district. “I’ll continue to fight for the Northeast Kingdom more than anything,” he said. Referring to the Democratic majority, he said, “We’re not going to stop them spending money; my job is to make sure we’re getting our fair share.”
Ingalls said he is glad to return to the Institutions committee and said he likes both committees he’s on because they are what he calls “money committees.”
“I like the money committees; you don’t have to worry about policy with money. It’s either you put it there or you put it there,” he said. “You know how many dollars you have; that’s all you’ve got. If you cut more here you add more there, and you’ve created a winner and you’ve created a loser.”
Ingalls said he has been working to connect with people in the new towns he is serving in the new district. It now includes Lyndon in Caledonia County. “I really want to be a good voice for the new district,” he said.
