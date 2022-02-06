NEK Lawmaker Pushing Tax Exemption For Native American Tribes

A bill presented by a Northeast Kingdom legislator this week to lawmakers would give property tax exemption to Native American tribes.
“It’s an important step to recognize the sovereignty of the Abenaki,” said Rep. Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, while addressing the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday. Serving on the committee is St. Johnsbury Rep. Scott Beck, but he was not in attendance for the presentation. The committee is responsible for considering any legislation that would impact the tax revenues of the state.
Sims is one of 24 sponsors of the bill. Fellow NEK lawmaker Rep. Chip Troiano, of Stannard, is among them.
The bill, H.556 “proposes to exempt from the statewide education property tax and the municipal property tax all property owned by Native American tribes that have been recognized pursuant 17 to 1 V.S.A. chapter 23 or owned by the nonprofit organizations that are organized for the benefit of those tribes. To be eligible for the exemption, the property must be used for purposes of the tribe and may not be leased or rented for profit.”
While the law would apply to any future land acquisition by qualifying tribes or tribe-supporting non-profits, Sims shared that there are currently four parcels of land in the state that would benefit from the exemption, totaling 150 acres. Two of the four are located in the Northeast Kingdom: Barton and Brunswick Springs.
The bill states that giving tribes a break on their property taxes would lower their costs to allow them to dedicate more of their financial resources to furthering their tribe-related activities.”
The amount of loss to the state education fund for the four properties would be $11,000. It was not known how much tax revenue would be lost to the four municipalities in which the parcels are located.
Said Sims, “The intent or effort of the bill is to recognize the sovereignty of the Abenaki tribes, their stewardship of these lands before we had a tax structure and so the principle here is not taxing land held by our indigenous community.”
She acknowledged that property tax exemption is available if a group achieves non-profit status, but said defining the exemption for the native tribes is an important step in recognizing their sovereignty.
“Personally I see this as a really important next step following up on the eugenics apology of last year and the free access of hunting fishing rights of the previous session,” Sims said.
The bill further states, “The General Assembly finds that Vermont lands are the historic and current territories of the Western Abenaki people. Stewardship of these lands was removed from the Abenaki when Europeans made Vermont a state in 1791. The General Assembly acknowledges the Abenaki people as the traditional land caretakers of Ndakinna (En-DAH-kee-nah), which includes parts of Vermont, New England, and Quebec.”
Among the questions raised by committee members was whether any other states offered such an exemption. Sims said she didn’t know. It was also asked if the current four properties that would immediately qualify have been continuously owned by the Native people since Vermont became a state in 1791. Sims said she wasn’t sure about the length of time of ownership for all four parcels, but the land was occupied by them to begin with.
“Originally all the land was stewarded by the Abenaki,” she said.
The Barton land referenced by Sims is owned by the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation. Part of the stated mission of the Nulhegan is “to build our community, and ensure sustainability; to protect our customs and traditions; and to continue to promote our culture and celebrate our heritage while sharing it with those around us.”
