A Northeast Kingdom senator shared his opinion Monday morning about a legislative bill that requires state compliance and registration for short-term rental properties.
“This bill is there to kill the Airbnb,” said Sen. Russ Ingalls, R-Essex-Orleans, to an online audience of people gathered for a legislative breakfast sponsored by the Orleans County Board of Realtors.
The purpose of S. 79 is “to improve rental housing health and safety” and it includes all short and long-term rental spaces. State compliance inspections are authorized related to health and safety conditions, and registration is required with an annual $35 fee per rented unit.
The bill passed out of the Senate without Ingalls’ support in a vote of 22 to 7. He said the level of state oversight is too much for people looking to utilize their property as a short-term rental.
“Never mind that you’re (property owner) watching and that your insurance company is watching,” said Sen. Ingalls.
“This is just there to kill the Airbnbs throughout the state,” he said. “The state has no reason to know any more than they already do.”
Sen. Ingalls also said he was concerned with other pieces of legislation that are being considered. He mentioned S. 30, which would make it illegal for a private citizen to possess a firearm in a hospital. “It’s just an ability to chip away your gun rights,” he said.
Only three Orleans County legislators were part of the online gathering. In addition to Sen. Ingalls were Sen. Bobby Starr, D-Essex-Orleans and Rep. Woodman Page, R-Orleans-2. There are seven other legislators serving Orleans County towns not in attendance.
Starr, who serves as chair of the Senate’s Agriculture Committee, said the Legislature is trying to wrap the session up by the second week of May.
“We’re getting to the tail end of it,” said Starr, who also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is currently considering the state’s budget. Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, is the chair of that committee.
Sen. Ingalls said a legislative effort to extend unemployment benefits without requiring people unemployed to look for work would hurt businesses that need workers. “We need to get these people back to work,” he said. “It’s very important that they start the job search.”
Rep. Page spoke against H.175, referred to as “the bottle bill.” It passed the House, but he didn’t support it. It expands the beverage containers with a bottle deposit requirement beyond carbonated drinks. Page said it will increase the cost of those products.
“I didn’t vote for it because a lot it is going to hurt Vermonters by raising the cost and it will send consumers out of state,” he said.
Support for the state colleges was also discussed.
“I feel that it’s very important to stabilize these colleges,” he said. The benefits are two-fold, he said, providing quality education and providing economic strength for communities that host institutions of higher learning.
Ingalls said the state needs to help, but state colleges also need to make changes that lead to efficiency and lower operating costs. He mentioned UVM’s look at its course offerings.
Page said it’s right that the state is providing more money to state colleges, saying for too long the colleges were underfunded.
The next legislative breakfast with Orleans County lawmakers is set for May 10. Breakfast moderator Bill Davies said the time of the virtual gathering is unknown because organizers are waiting to see if Gov. Phil Scott can join. If he can be a part of it the meeting will start at 10 a.m. If not, the meeting will start at 8 a.m.
Sen. Starr said he welcomed questions from constituents about the legislature.
“It’s important for us to hear from folks,” he said.
Pre-COVID, legislative breakfasts were a popular monthly occurrence in St. Johnsbury, organized by the Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce. Director Darcie McCann said she is working on trying to organize a virtual gathering of Caledonia and Essex County legislators before the current session ends.
