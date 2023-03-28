MONTPELIER — A month ago Rep. Scott Beck, R-St. Johnsbury opposed H.483 as potentially harmful to Northeast Kingdom PreK-12 education.
Now, following key changes, he supports the proposed legislation.
As amended, Beck said H.483 no longer poses an existential threat to independent schools such as Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy.
The bill would end selective admission, he said, but would not impose other burdensome requirements.
“This is not a bill that’s going to destroy independent schools,” Beck said.
In its current form, H.483 would prohibit private schools from using selective admissions criteria — such as academic entrance exams and history, mandatory interviews and campus visits, or consideration of ability to pay cost or fees — when accepting publicly tuitioned students.
However, the bill no longer requires independent schools to follow Vermont public school requirements for financial reporting, curriculum, staff accreditation, and other matters.
Beck called the latest version of H.483, “better.”
“Our line in the sand was: We won’t accept open enrollment, open [financial] books, Education Quality Standards [curriculum guidelines], or public teacher licensure. I think this bill with this amendment doesn’t cross any of those four lines,” Beck said. “This is not a bill that’s going to destroy independent schools.”
While the bill prohibits selective admissions based on academics, financials, and subjective “good fit” judgments, it continues to allow private schools to determine if a school can meet a students special education or social-emotional needs or if they require more specialized care.
“It’s probably the best deal we’re going to get in the House,” Beck said.
The House Education Committee is scheduled to continue the discussion on Wednesday.
If recommended by a majority, as expected, it would head to the Senate Education Committee next.
THE ROAD TO COMPROMISE
Two weeks ago, the House Education Committee recommended a prior version of H.483 by a 7-4-1 vote on March 17.
However, the committee pulled back the bill due to a lack of support among the 150-member House and, more importantly, discriminatory language in an amendment.
The discriminatory language would have allowed publicly funded private schools to consider a students discipline record and academic progress as admissions criteria. It was reported by Beck, a former Education Committee member.
“I looked at that language, and in my opinion, I thought it looked discriminatory,” Beck said. “I inquired of the Office of Racial Equity to get their opinion. I asked them if the language could be used in a discriminatory way, and their opinion was ‘yes, it could.’”
The House Education Committee retooled the bill to make it more palatable, resulting in the amendment that earned Beck’s support.
“I’ve been in constant conversations with the chair of the committee and a lot of other people involved in this, and we’re trying to see if we can get to a point where there’s an amendment that all sides can agree to,” Beck said.
Vermont lawmakers say they are crafting legislation in response to a Supreme Court ruling last year that states paying private school tuition cannot withhold tuition from religious schools.
Not wanting to funnel money to parochial schools that may discriminate against LGBTQ+ and others, lawmakers proposed H.258 to cut off funding to all private schools, religious or not.
Critics condemned H.258 as a sledgehammer approach threatening the Northeast Kingdom, where many children attend secular private schools.
Following push-back, the House Education Committee developed a more moderate “committee bill,” now known as H.483, to strengthen oversight of publicly-funded private schools to comply with state regulations.
Independent schools would also have to ensure equity through compliance with state special education and anti-discrimination laws.
H.483 represents a middle ground.
The majority of committee members and state educator organizations support the stronger measures in H.258. However, outgoing Education Secretary Dan French has called for legislation to be postponed until Rule 2200, a pending program with similar aims, can be implemented later this year.
