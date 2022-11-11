The successes, challenges and future hopes of the Northeast Kingdom were front and center Friday during a daylong conference held at Burke Mountain Hotel.
The spirit of connection and progress was a through-line for “NEK Together,” a conference to promote regional economic and community development hosted by NEK Collaborative.
About 150 attendees from all across the NEK, representing a cross-section of organizations, businesses, and industries gathered to focus on the future of the Kingdom and share ideas to improve the NEK as a place to live, work and play.
The event opened with NEK Collaborative Executive Director Jennifer Carlo celebrating the fact that such a large contingent of community leaders could gather in person. She highlighted the important work that such events allow and NEK Collaborative’s role in facilitating a region-wide focus and approach to improving the Northeast Kingdom.
“The NEK Collaborative’s mission is to improve the quality of life of all NEK residents through coordinated economic and community development and this is how we do it, by bringing people together,” said Carlo pointing out the benefits of cross-sector collaboration and inclusivity.
The event focused on promoting community-based leadership and engagement, civic and civil discourse, and convening for solutions in some of the region’s priority areas, like housing, workforce development, business support, recreation, and others.
Sarah Waring, State Director for USDA in Vermont and New Hampshire and a former member of the NEK Collaborative board, echoed those thoughts and praised NEK Collaborative for being a valuable 0rganization that is unique in the state.
Waring facilitated a morning panel for all attendees that covered a variety of key issues for the NEK that were identified during the prior convening, including broadband, housing, education, business support and community vitality.
“One of the things that is a little bit heartbreaking is when a community does not have the capacity or the passion or the time and energy to be able to come together and set its own path for the future,” said Waring.
“NEK collaborative is one of those organizations that is able to hold a space for a lot of different conversations in a lot of different sectors and it is relatively unique. There are not other regions of our state. There are not others regions of New Hampshire that have analogous organizations that can hold multi-sector goals all at the same time … but the way in which the NEK Collaborative does this is pretty unique.”
Waring highlighted the resources that USDA can bring to the table for community projects and infrastructure and the variety of programs that can and have benefited the region.
“One of the last times I was up in St. Johnsbury I got a tour of the wastewater treatment plant and I have to say I am even proud of funding wastewater treatment plants,” she joked. “It is really exciting to see the infrastructure that needs to go into to place, even when it is not pretty infrastructure, to make sure that we can welcome people here and that they have homes here and that they have a vibrant community that they are going to thrive in.”
Christa Shute, Executive Director of NEK Broadband, and Rob Fish, Deputy Director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, discussed the recent progress across the state and especially in the NEK toward delivering universal high-speed broadband. Shute discussed how construction was underway on the multi-year project that will cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take until 2028 she predicts achieving the goal of reaching every under-served address in the NEK, the region of Vermont with the greatest need.
Patrick Shattuck, Executive Director of Rural Edge, noted the severe challenges and need for housing in the area, remarking that some people have reached out to the nonprofit housing group reporting they have seen a recent tripling in their rent.
Rep. Scott Beck, longtime St. Johnsbury Academy educator and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, offered strategies for local school systems to best leverage the one-time funding received for pandemic recovery. Dave Snedeker, Executive Director of the Northern Vermont Development Association, covered a variety of programs and initiatives designed to support area small businesses.
Jody Fried, Executive Director of Catamount Arts, finished out the morning panel by discussing the importance of arts and culture in promoting vibrant communities that make the region attractive to tourists, residents, employers and more. He said utilizing arts to improve community vibrancy is critical to promoting success across all sectors.
“If you are a school administrator out there and you are looking at recruiting students, you have to make sure that this is part of the future - the kids require it,” said Fried highlighting the variety of ways that arts and culture can promote vibrancy and energy in local communities. “If we are looking at the workforce in any one of your particular areas … if we want to recruit future workers to fill open jobs in the Northeast Kingdom, this is what we are competing against in other communities across the country. If we don’t have vitality, if we don’t have that energy, if we don’t have that in our downtowns, if we don’t have that in our communities, we are not going to be able to attract folks to come here and we are not going to be able to keep our kids here. … If we can bring vitality into our communities we are going to have a much better chance of doing that.”
Fried later participated in a conversation about how culture and arts can also be a vehicle to address challenging topics and conversations that can be divisive and uncomfortable. Fried was joined by Amy Cunningham of Vermont Arts Council, Ryan Newswanger of Vermont Humanities Council and Molly Stone of Vermont Creative Network and Catamount Arts, in a conversation that drew a wide variety of participants representing many NEK communities and arts organizations, libraries, education, nonprofits, and more.
Two rounds of breakout sessions were filled with people eager to dive into the robust and wide-ranging topics, some technical like leveraging ARPA dollars and others conceptual like the arts as a vehicle for facilitating social change and understanding.
Kingdom Trails, headquartered in East Burke where the event was held and one of several sponsors of the conference, also hosted a session about its exponential growth and the challenges the organization faced balancing its huge popularity with the needs and interests of the community.
KTA Executive Director Abby Long and KTA Operations Director Brooke Pierce discussed the deliberate and careful planning and community engagement process the organization underwent to address their growing pains and described the ongoing process of planning and hopefully building a welcome center and community hub that can house KTA operations as well as be a community asset that serves multiple purposes. Participants asked various questions about how they can tap into the outdoor recreation sector in their communities.
NEK Collaborative’s Carlo was thrilled with the turnout for the event and the fruitful conversations held throughout the day. The organization will produce a report from the event that will deliver action items for the group and help with region-wide planning and strategy.
