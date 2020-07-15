NEK Loses 10 Dairy Farms Since Pandemic Began

Roger Sylvain says earlier this year things were starting to look up after about 5 challenging years at the family dairy farm in St. Johnsbury.
“We were looking at our best year in a while with all the projections,” said Sylvain, who runs the farm with his brother. They each have a son involved in the operation who represent the fourth generation of Sylvains working the farm that produces about 2.5 million pounds of milk a year from their herd of roughly 225 of which 135 are milkers.
Things were looking good, that was, until March rolled around and the pandemic caused milk prices to plummet and the bottom to fall out of the dairy market.
On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott and Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts announced a $25 million grant program to support dairy farmers and processors affected by the pandemic, the first phase of programs that will come online soon to support agriculture, forestry and related industries.
According to Tebbetts the last few months have been historically bad for dairy farmers and processors.
“These dollars are needed because the virus has wiped out many important markets for dairy farmers, cheese makers and value added businesses,” said Tebbetts. “When the country shut down, these small businesses that relied on restaurants, colleges, schools and institutions for a paycheck - they were lost.”
Since March 1 25 dairy farms have been lost and the Northeast Kingdom has suffered an apparent disproportionate loss. Prior to the pandemic the state was losing on average 1.5 farms per month.
Out of the 25 farms that shut down in the last few month, 8 were in Orleans County, the highest by far in Vermont. The next highest is 3 each in Franklin, Rutland and Addison counties. Caledonia County has also lost 2 dairy farms. While the NEK suffered 40 percent of these farm losses, according to data from the Agriculture Agency the NEK is home to just 26 percent of the 650 total cow operations in the state.
“The figures are pretty sobering,” said Tebbetts of the statewide losses and underscored the immediate need many farmers have.
The grant program has allocated $21.8 million to dairy farmers and $3.2 million to processors, like cheese makers and butter, yogurt and ice cream producers. It is being funded through the federal CAREs Act that provided Vermont with over $1 billion to combat the economic impact of the pandemic.
Applications will open Friday and remain open until October. The Agriculture Agency urges all dairy operations to apply and says there should be sufficient funding in the program to meed demand.
The program is open to dairy farmers and processors that were operating as of March 1 and suffered pandemic related losses in revenue or related costs. The Ag Agency says it can also provide assistance in filling out the applications and that once they are reviewed and approved money could be sent to farmers within a couple weeks.
Additional programs will come online soon for forest products, agricultural fairs, the Working Lands Enterprise Fund, farmers markets and others.
“We believe all these dollars will help these small businesses get to a better place,” said Tebbetts. “These are some of the most difficult times our farmers have ever faced.”
“We need to get these dollars to farmers so they can hold on and survive and maybe by fall or early winter things will rebound enough,” said Tebbetts, noting if schools and colleges and other major industries that demand dairy don’t reopen the pain felt by farmers may not be over.
Sylvain said following Tuesday’s announcement he went online and researched the program and intends to apply.
He has managed the downturn and a cut in production for what he sells to Agrimart by feeding his calves some milk and drying out some cows earlier than he normally would before birthing, among other measures but the current situation isn’t sustainable.
“I’m going to put in for it, and I would encourage all farmers to put in for it,” he said. Sylvain believes many other farmers have been struggling through the pandemic and for much longer.
“It’s been five years of down turns and most farmers are fed up and would get out if they could but they can’t,” Sylvain said. “But that’s not our case, I’m an optimist.”
