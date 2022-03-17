The Senate reapportionment committee, which includes Sen. Bobby Starr, Essex-Orleans, adopted a map that means a net loss of one senator for the Northeast Kingdom, going from four to three.
The proposal calls for a single senator for a Caledonia district, one for an Essex district and one for an Orleans district. Arriving at the allowable population numbers meant some significant town shuffles.
In the Caledonia district, the most significant change is the loss of Lyndon, which will be attached to the new Essex district. One of the current Caledonia district’s senators, Joe Benning, is from Lyndon.
Other Caledonia towns moving out of the new Caledonia Senate district are Kirby, Sutton, Burke and Sheffield.
Among the changes to the Orleans district is a division between Newport Town and Newport City. Newport Town will be part of the new Orleans district, and Newport City will be part of the Essex district.
The new map voted out of committee on Thursday is as follows:
Caledonia: Newbury, Ryegate, Groton, Peacham, Barnet, Waterford, Danville, Hardwick, Walden, Wheelock and Stannard.
Essex: Concord, Kirby, Lyndon, Lunenburg, Victory, Guildhall, East Haven, Maidstone, Brunswick, Bloomfield, Lemington, Canaan, Norton, Holland, Derby, Newport City, Morgan, Brighton and Ferdinand.
Orleans: Sheffield, Sutton, Westmore, Burke, Albany, Craftsbury, Lowell, Westfield, Troy, Jay, Newport Town,Barton, Coventry, Irasburg, Charleston and Newark.
The New House Map
With few representatives opposed, the new map of legislative districts passed with a third and final reading of the bill during a full House vote on Thursday afternoon.
A roll call of votes taken on Wednesday showed 129 representatives in favor to only 13 opposed. Members of the Republican Party made up the bulk of the opposition claiming 11 of the 13 nay votes. Among those, four were from the Northeast Kingdom: Reps. John Kascenska, of Burke, Vicki Strong, of Albany, Brian Smith, of Derby, and Terri Williams, of Granby.
The new map means considerable changes for those representatives.
For Rep. Kascenska, his town of Burke will no longer be tied to a two-member district that includes Sutton and Lyndon. He was recently installed into that district to finish the term of Patrick Seymour, of Sutton. The new district means Burke is attached to nine Essex County towns, and Kascenska’s re-election bid will require his focus on a larger and more diverse geography. Burke officials had spoken against the change as the communities are too different.
Kascenska said he didn’t support the district change because the current district has worked well for people.
“I voted ‘no’ in support of the collection of communities that worked well together and have historically comprised the Caledonia 4 District, Essex-Caledonia District, as well as other districts across Vermont that will have a different makeup of towns in the formation of new districts,” he said in an email.
Despite the fact that his campaigning ahead of the next vote will likely mean a Primary election showdown with fellow Republican Terri Williams,of Granby, Kascenska said he’s ready to move forward with the new map.
“With the reapportionment map now finalized, it was clear to me that my legislative colleagues and I are all moving forward in a positive manner to work on behalf of the communities who we represent now and in the future,” he said.
Williams was against the new map because it took Kirby and Concord from her current district and attached those towns to St. Johnsbury. In particular, Williams is sad to no longer represent the town of Concord.
“I grew up in North Concord, went to Concord schools, coached sports at Concord, worked at the school there for four years as school secretary, and I owned a mini-mart there for roughly 10 years,” she said in an email last week. “These are my people; this was my home.”
In Orleans County, Reps. Brian Smith and Vicki Strong voted against the new map. For Strong the change to her current district of Orleans Caledonia means one less representative and the loss of Sheffield, Wheelock and Barton. The Orleans 4 district is now the towns of Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro.
Because it’s now a one-member district, Strong and Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, who currently serve together, will need to compete for the one spot.
For Rep. Smith, his new district only has his home town of Derby. It will mean a loss of Holland, Morgan, Charleston and Brownington, making the new district - Orleans 1 - a one-member district.
He addressed the assembly of House members to give a brief explanation of his vote.
“Madam Speaker: While I will be proud to serve the town I grew up in, I feel the other towns in my district have been shortchanged by this decision,” he said.
